Play City Group Launches Gold Rush City: A Revolutionary Social Sweepstakes Casino Powered By Industry-Leading Technology

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Play City Group is excited to announce the official launch of Rush City , a cutting-edge social sweepstakes casino designed to offer players an unparalleled gaming experience on both mobile and desktop platforms. With strong support from top-tier and content providers, Rush City represents a major leap forward in the social sweepstakes gaming industry.

A New Era in Social Sweepstakes Gaming

Built on the innovative from Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) , Gold Rush City is set to redefine social gaming in the U.S. and international markets. The platform is crafted to meet the growing demand for online social casinos that combine entertaining play with rewarding sweepstakes features. GiG's dual wallet system, prize redemption tools, and responsible gaming features ensure a seamless, secure, and engaging experience for players.

Strategic Partnerships Fuel Player Growth

In partnership with Primero Games, a leader in skill-based and sweeps-based games for the U.S. route market, Play City Group has developed a unique player acquisition strategy. By leveraging Gold Rush City 's kiosk system, the platform attracts and converts players from the route-based gaming sector into loyal Gold Rush City casino users, expanding its player base and engagement levels.

An Exciting Library of Exclusive Content

Launching with hundreds of thrilling games, Gold Rush City boasts top-tier content from globally recognized studios. Designed for both retail and online players, the platform ensures a rich, immersive gaming experience that keeps users engaged and returning for more.

Positioned for Rapid Market Growth

With the sweepstakes gaming market valued at $5.6 billion in 2023 and projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43% to $11.4 billion by 2025 (E&K data), Gold Rush City is strategically positioned to capitalize on this explosive growth. This launch not only marks a key milestone for Play City Group but also reinforces its leadership in innovation, player acquisition, and engagement within the gaming industry.

See Gold Rush City Live at ICE Barcelona

Play City Group will showcase Gold Rush City at the upcoming ICE Barcelona , at booth 2K29. The company invites investors and content partners to visit for an exclusive first look. For more information, visit or contact us at [email protected] .

