Vaynerx And Ipsos Study Unveils 5 Key Insights On The Value Of Organic Social Media For Marketers

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, modern-day communications company VaynerX and Ipsos, one of the world's leading research companies, unveil key insights underscoring the importance of Organic Social and its untapped potential for marketers.

"Organic Social is no longer a supporting act or after thought in marketing. Its potential to transform consumer engagement, build brand awareness and equity and inspire more informed creative ideas has turned it into a vital tool and brand marketers are catching on," shares VaynerMedia Chief Strategy Officer Wanda Pogue. "To that end, we had the privilege of partnering with Ipsos to delve deeper into how marketers view Organic Social Media and validate why it is an essential ingredient to any marketing mix."

Through both a quantitative discussion board survey and a series of in-depth interviews, Ipsos and VaynerX surveyed 100 marketers based in the United States to uncover their view on Organic Social Media. The research revealed five key themes:



Organic Social is gaining traction with marketers. According to this research, 79% of marketers have increased investment towards Organic Social over the past three years and half agree they will shift more spend towards organic in the next year.

Marketers view Organic Social as versatile. 87% of marketers agree Organic Social supports upper-funnel objectives; 84% agree for mid-funnel objectives; and 48% agree for lower-funnel objectives.

Organic Social can be an insights engine for marketers. 72% of marketers agree that Organic Social can help validate hypotheses before making bigger investments and 65% of marketers agree they look to Organic Social to inspire and guide product innovation.

Marketers believe in Social-First, but lag in practice. 84% of marketers agree that Organic Social can help to determine winning content to be scaled to other platforms. 68% of marketers agree that social assets are the new TV commercial. However, practices lag personal beliefs – with only 47% of marketers agreeing they design campaigns thinking about how they will live on social channels first. Perceived ROI and executive buy-in are the biggest barriers. 42% of marketers cite this as a barrier.

"Through our research in partnership with VaynerX, we're seeing clear signals from marketers that Organic Social Media is an emerging growth driver for their brands and their businesses," said Jamie Stenziano, EVP of Media & Tech at Ipsos. "We look forward to collaborating further with VaynerX in this space."

