Euro-Wall Refines Window Design With Introduction Of Thin Line System

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Vista TLTM expands options within Euro-Wall's complete package of opening solutions

NORTH POINT, Fla., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Euro-Wall has developed an all-new window system to add to their current line-up of opening solutions. Vista TLTM features edge-to-edge glass glazing with zero obstructive sightlines for uninterrupted views that maximize access to natural light. This window system can accommodate single glass lites up to 16.5 feet tall and wide and an unlimited number of lites in an opening. Its minimal, two-inch perimeter frames create nearly unobstructed glass walls to transform residential and commercial spaces alike with expansive views of their surroundings.

Live life wide open with postless corner assemblies

Enjoy unobstructed views with Vista TL

Impact and wind-rated options allow walls of glass in High Velocity Wind and Hurricane Zones

Maximize daylight access with minimal profile extrusions.

As a butt-glazed glass wall system, Vista TL has no dividing mullions. Instead, this system relies on the strength of the unique and minimal frame extrusion, triple-laminated glass make-up and structural sealant to seamlessly blend architectural elegance and performance. Like Euro-Wall's full suite of opening solutions, Vista TL is available as an impact- and non-impact-rated system. It can also be specified with a wind load rating of up to 90 DP. As such, it meets all impact requirements for Florida Product Approvals, High Velocity Wind and Hurricane Zones (HVHZ) protocols and Texas Department of Insurance Approvals-all with a clean, modern aesthetic.

"Vista TL pushes the limits of what is possible in commercial and residential design," says Toby Bostwick, Chief Executive Officer at Euro-Wall. "With its sleek perimeter frame and minimal transitions between lites, this glass wall system minimizes visual obstructions for an opening solution that lets a project's views do the talking. For us at Euro-Wall, Vista TL captures the best aspects of our cutting-edge approach to engineering and design, pushing our complete, forward-thinking collection of window and door solutions to the next level."

Designed and fabricated in the United States, Vista TL redefines building openness with zero obstructive sightlines. This pioneering and durable window system has the potential to revolutionize residential and commercial spaces. And because it is backed by friendly, stateside customer support and a standard 10-year warranty, Vista TL offers peace of mind while expanding design options within Euro-Wall's full package of opening solutions from a single, dedicated source.

Together with Euro-Wall's sliding, folding, pivot, casement, fixed, and stacking door and window systems, Vista TL provides a visual harmony across the entire built environment. This system is also easy to install thanks to Euro-Wall's signature white-glove treatment. Offering comprehensive assistance to building professionals, project owners and designers alike, Euro-Wall's team of knowledgeable experts help ensure every detail is skillfully handled from start to finish for a flawless, worry-free process.

To explore how Vista TL can transform any project, visit Euro-Wall .

About Euro-Wall

Superior by Design, American-made, European-inspired door systems from Euro-Wall combine innovative design with the industry's thinnest profiles to help you create spaces that seamlessly blend with the environment. The stunning door systems unlock unobstructed views with the largest heights and widths, highest load capacities, strongest panels and the most design options-all backed by dedicated, personable support and integrity. It's a superior experience from open to close. To discover where inspiration meets excellence, visit euro-wall or call (888) 989-3876.

SOURCE Euro-Wall

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED