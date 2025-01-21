New Social Network Coffeedrippd Connects Coffee Lovers With Independent Coffee Roasters
The startup, created by coffee obsessed co-founders Rick Dabagian and Dylan Weiss, features a comprehensive directory of more than 2,000 roasters and their unique offerings, allowing users to easily find and connect with businesses roasting exceptional coffee. The platform showcases over 25,000 coffee beans, making it the world's largest comprehensive coffee database.
coffeedrippd: A new social Network for coffee enthusiasts. Discover 25,000+ coffees & connect with 2,000+ roasters today
Key features include:
Coffee Roasters in all 50 states: search by location or distance
Search and filter 25,000 coffee beans, all available to purchase online directly from roasters
Rate, Save, and Journal Your Coffee Experiences
Share coffee experiences, follow profiles, and build a coffee-loving network
Dabagian, who also serves as CEO, stated, "We created coffeedrippd because it's the resource we always wished existed. We're incredibly proud to share it with fellow coffee lovers, and our main focus is contributing to the growth and elevation of the coffee space as a whole."
Join for free; visit coffeedrippd to start your coffee journey today.
Contact: [email protected]
Press Kit: coffeedrippd/presskit
