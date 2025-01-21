Inventhelp Inventor Develops Means To Repurpose Water Bottle Caps (ACC-313)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH , Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to turn a plastic bottle cap into a shower head device for washing hands outdoors or on-the-go while conserving water," said an inventor, from Laredo, Texas, "so I invented the "WetMe" Bottle Cap. My design enables you to easily pierce perforations in the cap for reuse as a simple sprinkler or shower head."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to utilize and repurpose a bottle of water into a shower head. In doing so, it helps conserves water. It can be used for hand washing, recreational play, etc. It also increases convenience. The invention features an eco-friendly and high-quality design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, especially outdoor enthusiasts, vehicle owners, golfers, fishing and boating enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, it is producible in 3 parts including The Tool (for consumers), The WetMe Cap, and The Disposable Manufacturer version. A prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ACC-313, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

