(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The smart waste management is set for rapid growth, driven by advanced technologies like IoT and AI. Rising urbanization, in sorting, and sustainability efforts are transforming waste processes, improving efficiency, and reducing environmental impact.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI), the smart waste management market is poised for substantial growth as cities around the world look for innovative, efficient, and sustainable solutions to their waste management problems. With an increasing global emphasis on environmental sustainability, urbanization, and advanced technology, the market is projected to witness a dramatic surge. According to market insights, the global smart waste management market size was estimated at USD 3,170.5 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 13,986.4 Million by 2035, growing at a value-based Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16% from 2025 to 2035.

This market growth reflects the ongoing transformation in waste management systems driven by the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and data analytics. These technologies are revolutionizing waste collection, sorting, and disposal processes, paving the way for smarter, more efficient, and sustainable waste management practices.

Technological Advancements Driving Market Growth:

The introduction of advanced technologies is a key driver of the smart waste management market. Smart waste management systems use IoT sensors to monitor waste levels in real-time, providing data on when bins need to be emptied. This real-time monitoring improves operational efficiency by optimizing waste collection routes and schedules, reducing fuel consumption, and lowering labor costs.

Moreover, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms play a significant role in the automation of waste sorting and processing. AI-powered sorting systems are improving the accuracy of waste separation, thereby increasing recycling rates and reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills. These technologies allow for better identification and sorting of recyclables, hazardous waste, and organic waste, enabling a more efficient waste-to-resource approach.

What are the Opportunities in the Smart Waste Management Market?

Players operating in the smart waste management market are deploying connective technology-based products to improve waste collection, transportation, and disposal operations. Increasing complexity in the logistics of waste collection, along with stringent regulations pertaining to waste management solutions is compelling manufacturers to launch innovative products in the smart waste management market.

The emergence of IoT is helping manufacturers in minimizing operational costs and streamlining waste collection logistics. Companies are offering RFID tags and sensors as smart solutions to enable local waste collection authorities to leverage intelligent monitoring, analytics, and route optimization.

The deployment of sensors and cameras near trash collection bins allows companies to collect actionable insights through data visualization platforms to make informed decisions. It also enables companies to plan the fleet trucks according to the waste volume in bins, thereby reducing unnecessary fleet deployment and carbon emissions.

Further, due to the presence of commercially available technology service providers, demand in the smart waste management market is projected to increase at a considerable pace over the forecast period. The expansion of the smart city infrastructure across developing economies will continue augmenting the growth in the market in the forthcoming years.

What Are The Challenges In The Smart Waste Management Market?

Lack of awareness regarding proper waste management in emerging economies is expected to dampen sales prospects in the smart waste management market, opines FMI. Most of the solid waste is still being collected manually in underdeveloped countries across the globe, which is a restricting factor.

Further, high capital investments in the deployment of smart waste collectors and disposers, along with inefficient connectivity in emerging economies will hamper the growth in the market. The deployment of smart waste management products involves proper connectivity for tracking and disposal, which is expected to hamper sales in the market.

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=db54aac4-20c0-4b8a-ad4f-a64d448fdbe5&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="795" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/db54aac4-20c0-4b8a-ad4f-a64d448fdbe5/smart-waste-management-market.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Smart Waste Management Market.png" width="795" />- opines Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Report:



The global smart waste management market is projected to grow from USD 3,170.5 Million in 2025 to USD 13,986.4 Million by 2035, at a CAGR of 16%.

The market growth is driven by the integration of IoT, AI, and data analytics in waste management processes.

Real-time monitoring and data-driven decision-making are optimizing waste collection and disposal efficiency.

Automation in waste sorting systems is increasing recycling rates and reducing landfill waste. Key countries driving market growth include China (17.1% CAGR), India (16.3% CAGR), and the U.S. (12.3% CAGR).



Unveil Key Trends Shaping the Future of Smart Waste Management!

Urbanization and the Need for Efficient Waste Solutions:

As urban populations continue to grow, waste management challenges are becoming more complex. According to estimates, the global urban population is expected to grow by over 2.5 Billion people by 2050, placing increased pressure on municipal waste management systems. In this context, traditional waste collection methods are proving to be inadequate, leading to a surge in demand for smart waste management solutions.

Smart city planning, where technology is integrated into urban infrastructure, plays a critical role in supporting these systems. Governments and municipal authorities are increasingly adopting smart waste management technologies to improve the efficiency of waste collection, transportation, and disposal. This not only helps optimize operational costs but also aligns with the global movement toward reducing carbon footprints and promoting sustainability.

The Role of Automation and Waste-to-Energy Technologies:

Automation in waste sorting has emerged as a crucial trend in the smart waste management market. Advanced automated systems for waste separation are significantly improving the efficiency and effectiveness of recycling programs. These systems help reduce human error and increase sorting speeds, ensuring that more materials are diverted from landfills to recycling facilities.

In parallel, waste-to-energy technologies are gaining traction as a sustainable solution for dealing with the growing volume of waste. Waste compactors, which help optimize the storage and transportation of waste, are becoming increasingly popular in urban areas with limited space. Additionally, waste-to-energy plants are being developed to convert waste into usable energy, thereby addressing space constraints and promoting energy recovery from waste. This technology aligns with global sustainability goals by minimizing landfill use and reducing the environmental impact of waste disposal.

Growing Environmental Awareness and Regulation:

Global environmental awareness is another critical factor driving the growth of the smart waste management market. Increasing concerns about the environmental impact of waste, such as greenhouse gas emissions from landfills and the pollution of oceans with plastic waste, are pushing governments and organizations to take a more proactive role in managing waste. This is driving the adoption of smart waste management technologies that promote sustainability and reduce negative environmental outcomes.

In many countries, government regulations are becoming stricter regarding waste management practices. Regulations aimed at reducing waste, increasing recycling rates, and improving the overall sustainability of waste disposal are fueling the demand for advanced waste management systems. Governments are offering incentives for adopting innovative technologies and implementing policies that promote waste reduction and efficient recycling. This growing regulatory support is expected to continue fueling the expansion of the smart waste management market.

Why is the North America Smart Waste Management Market Considered Lucrative?

Increasing establishment of smart cities across the region is expected to place North America as an attractive market over the forecast period. Smart cities in the USA are increasingly employing smart waste management solutions to reduce waste collection and disposal problems, which is expected to drive sales in the market. In addition to this, stringent regulations regarding the reduction of carbon emissions across North America are expected to push sales in the market in the forthcoming years. Rising initiatives by the government to promote sustainability, and to achieve net-zero waste will continue spurring demand in the region.

Besides this, the presence of technology-based services providers, along with effective network connectivity in numerous cities and towns in North America will fuel the growth in the market over the forecast period.

What is the Europe Smart Waste Management Market Outlook?

Demand in the Europe smart waste management market is projected to remain high over the forecast period, as per FMI. As per Eurostat, over 5.2 million tons of waste was generated per European Union inhabitant in 2018. This number is expected to increase in the forthcoming years, which is resulting in high demand for smart waste management solutions.

Further, expansion of the tourism sector, rapid development of residential projects such as smart cities, and stringent regulations regarding waste management and sustainability across the UK, France, and Germany will augment the growth in the market.

Leading Players in the Market:



Covanta Energy

Republic Services

Veolia North America

BRE SMART Waste

Harvest Power

Recycle Smart Solutions

SENSONEO

Aspen Waste

IBM Corporation Enevo Oy

Smart Waste Management Industry Segmentation Analysis:

By Smart Collection:



RFID Technology

Ultrasonic Sensor

GPS Others

By Smart Processing:



Advanced MRFs (Material Recovery Facilities)

Mechanical Biological Treatment RDF (Refuse-Derived Fuel) Facilities



By Smart Energy Recovery:



Waste to Energy

Incineration

Incineration Variants

Advanced Thermal Recycle

Biological Treatment

Direct Use

Electrical Generation

Vehicular Use

Advanced Thermal Treatment

Gasification

Pyrolysis

Plasma Arc Gasification Waste to Fuel



By Smart Disposal:



Sanitary Landfills

Bio-reactor Landfills Landfill and Solar Integration



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Old Source: Smart Waste Management Market to Witness Bolstering Growth During Forecast Period with CAGR of 20% Surpassing USD 5 Billion by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

French Translation:

Selon Future Market Insights (FMI), le marché de la gestion intelligente des déchets est sur le point de connaître une croissance substantielle, car les villes du monde entier recherchent des solutions innovantes, efficaces et durables à leurs problèmes de gestion des déchets. Avec l'accent croissant mis à l'échelle mondiale sur la durabilité environnementale, l'urbanisation et les technologies de pointe, le marché devrait connaître une forte croissance. Selon Market Insights, la taille du marché mondial de la gestion intelligente des déchets a été estimée à 3 170,5 millions USD en 2025 et devrait atteindre 13 986,4 millions USD d'ici 2035, avec un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) basé sur la valeur de 16 % de 2025 à 2035.

Cette croissance du marché reflète la transformation continue des systèmes de gestion des déchets, impulsée par l'intégration de technologies de pointe telles que l'Internet des objets (IoT), l'intelligence artificielle (IA) et l'analyse de données. Ces technologies révolutionnent les processus de collecte, de tri et d'élimination des déchets, ouvrant la voie à des pratiques de gestion des déchets plus intelligentes, plus efficaces et plus durables.

Les progrès technologiques stimulent la croissance du marché :

L'introduction de technologies avancées est un moteur essentiel du marché de la gestion intelligente des déchets. Les systèmes de gestion intelligente des déchets utilisent des capteurs IoT pour surveiller les niveaux de déchets en temps réel, fournissant des données sur le moment où les poubelles doivent être vidées. Cette surveillance en temps réel améliore l'efficacité opérationnelle en optimisant les itinéraires et les horaires de collecte des déchets, en réduisant la consommation de carburant et en diminuant les coûts de main-d'œuvre.

De plus, l'intelligence artificielle (IA) et les algorithmes d'apprentissage automatique jouent un rôle important dans l'automatisation du tri et du traitement des déchets. Les systèmes de tri basés sur l'IA améliorent la précision de la séparation des déchets, augmentant ainsi les taux de recyclage et réduisant la quantité de déchets envoyés dans les décharges. Ces technologies permettent une meilleure identification et un meilleur tri des matières recyclables, des déchets dangereux et des déchets organiques, ce qui permet une approche plus efficace de la transformation des déchets en ressources.

L'urbanisation et la nécessité de solutions efficaces en matière de gestion des déchets :

À mesure que la population urbaine continue de croître, les défis liés à la gestion des déchets deviennent plus complexes. Selon les estimations, la population urbaine mondiale devrait augmenter de plus de 2,5 milliards de personnes d'ici 2050, ce qui exercera une pression accrue sur les systèmes municipaux de gestion des déchets. Dans ce contexte, les méthodes traditionnelles de collecte des déchets s'avèrent inadéquates, ce qui entraîne une forte demande de solutions intelligentes de gestion des déchets.

La planification urbaine intelligente, où la technologie est intégrée à l'infrastructure urbaine, joue un rôle essentiel dans le soutien de ces systèmes. Les gouvernements et les autorités municipales adoptent de plus en plus des technologies de gestion intelligente des déchets pour améliorer l'efficacité de la collecte, du transport et de l'élimination des déchets. Cela permet non seulement d'optimiser les coûts opérationnels, mais s'inscrit également dans le mouvement mondial visant à réduire l'empreinte carbone et à promouvoir la durabilité.

Le rôle de l'automatisation et des technologies de valorisation énergétique des déchets :

L'automatisation du tri des déchets est devenue une tendance cruciale sur le marché de la gestion intelligente des déchets. Les systèmes automatisés avancés de tri des déchets améliorent considérablement l'efficacité des programmes de recyclage. Ces systèmes contribuent à réduire les erreurs humaines et à augmenter la vitesse de tri, garantissant ainsi que davantage de matériaux soient détournés des décharges vers les installations de recyclage.

Parallèlement, les technologies de valorisation énergétique des déchets gagnent du terrain en tant que solution durable pour gérer le volume croissant de déchets. Les compacteurs de déchets, qui permettent d'optimiser le stockage et le transport des déchets, sont de plus en plus populaires dans les zones urbaines où l'espace est limité. En outre, des usines de valorisation énergétique des déchets sont en cours de développement pour convertir les déchets en énergie utilisable, ce qui permet de répondre aux contraintes d'espace et de promouvoir la récupération d'énergie à partir des déchets. Cette technologie s'aligne sur les objectifs mondiaux de durabilité en minimisant l'utilisation des décharges et en réduisant l'impact environnemental de l'élimination des déchets.

Sensibilisation et réglementation croissantes en matière d'environnement :

La prise de conscience environnementale mondiale est un autre facteur essentiel qui stimule la croissance du marché de la gestion intelligente des déchets. Les préoccupations croissantes concernant l'impact environnemental des déchets, comme les émissions de gaz à effet de serre des décharges et la pollution des océans par les déchets plastiques, poussent les gouvernements et les organisations à jouer un rôle plus proactif dans la gestion des déchets. Cela favorise l'adoption de technologies de gestion intelligente des déchets qui favorisent la durabilité et réduisent les effets négatifs sur l'environnement.

Dans de nombreux pays, les réglementations gouvernementales deviennent de plus en plus strictes en matière de pratiques de gestion des déchets. Les réglementations visant à réduire les déchets, à augmenter les taux de recyclage et à améliorer la durabilité globale de l'élimination des déchets alimentent la demande de systèmes avancés de gestion des déchets. Les gouvernements offrent des incitations pour l'adoption de technologies innovantes et la mise en œuvre de politiques favorisant la réduction des déchets et le recyclage efficace. Ce soutien réglementaire croissant devrait continuer à alimenter l'expansion du marché de la gestion intelligente des déchets.

Perspectives régionales : croissance sur les principaux marchés

La croissance du marché de la gestion intelligente des déchets varie selon les régions, certains pays étant en tête en termes d'adoption et de taille du marché. Parmi les principaux marchés, la Chine devrait enregistrer le TCAC le plus élevé, soit 17,1 % entre 2025 et 2035. L'urbanisation rapide de la Chine et ses efforts soutenus en faveur de la durabilité environnementale stimulent la demande de solutions de gestion intelligente des déchets. L'Inde suit de près avec un TCAC de 16,3 %, où la densité de population croissante et la croissance urbaine créent un fort besoin de systèmes avancés de gestion des déchets.

En Amérique du Nord, les États-Unis devraient connaître un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) stable de 12,3 % entre 2025 et 2035. L'adoption de technologies de gestion intelligente des déchets aux États-Unis est motivée à la fois par les politiques environnementales et par l'importance croissante accordée à l'économie circulaire. L'Allemagne et le Royaume-Uni, qui représentent l'Europe, sont également des acteurs clés du marché, avec des TCAC projetés de 10,3 % et 10,6 % respectivement. Ces pays sont connus pour leur infrastructure avancée de gestion des déchets et leur engagement en faveur du développement durable, ce qui se reflète dans leur adoption continue de technologies de gestion intelligente des déchets.

Principaux points à retenir du rapport :



Le marché mondial de la gestion intelligente des déchets devrait passer de 3 170,5 millions USD en 2025 à 13 986,4 millions USD d'ici 2035, à un TCAC de 16 %.

La croissance du marché est tirée par l'intégration de l'IoT, de l'IA et de l'analyse de données dans les processus de gestion des déchets.

La surveillance en temps réel et la prise de décision basée sur les données optimisent l'efficacité de la collecte et de l'élimination des déchets.

L'automatisation des systèmes de tri des déchets augmente les taux de recyclage et réduit les déchets mis en décharge. Les principaux pays à l'origine de la croissance du marché sont la Chine (17,1 % de TCAC), l'Inde (16,3 % de TCAC) et les États-Unis (12,3 % de TCAC).



(( Le marché de la gestion intelligente des déchets est sur le point de connaître une transformation stimulée par les avancées technologiques et une sensibilisation croissante à l'environnement. Avec l'urbanisation et la production croissantes de déchets, des solutions intelligentes qui rationalisent les processus de gestion des déchets seront essentielles pour améliorer la durabilité et l'efficacité opérationnelle. Les pays du monde entier reconnaissent la nécessité de pratiques innovantes de gestion des déchets, et nous nous attendons à ce que le marché connaisse une croissance continue et une innovation technologique significative dans les années à venir )), estime Nikhil Kaitwade , vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI).

Principaux acteurs du marché :



Covanta Énergie

Services de la République

Veolia Amérique du Nord

BRE SMART Déchets

Puissance de récolte

Solutions de recyclage intelligentes

SENSONEO

Déchets de tremble

Société IBM Enevo Oy

Analyse de segmentation du secteur de la gestion intelligente des déchets :

Par Smart Collection :



Technologie RFID

Capteur à ultrasons

GPS Autres

Par traitement intelligent :



Installations de récupération de matériaux (IRM) avancées

Traitement mécanique et biologique Installations de RDF (combustibles dérivés de déchets)



Par Smart Energy Recovery :



Valorisation énergétique des déchets

Incinération

Variantes d'incinération

Recyclage thermique avancé

Traitement biologique

Utilisation directe

Production d'électricité

Utilisation des véhicules

Traitement thermique avancé

Gazéification

Pyrolyse

Gazéification à arc plasma Transformation des déchets en combustible



Par Smart Disposal :



Décharges sanitaires

Décharges de bioréacteurs Décharge et intégration solaire



Par région :



Amérique du Nord

l'Amérique latine

Europe de l'Ouest

Europe de l'Est

Asie de l'Est

Asie du Sud Moyen-Orient et Afrique (MEA)



About Future Market Insights (FMI) – Industrial Automation

The industrial automation division of Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a novel approach and innovative perspective in analyzing the industrial automation market. Comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial, and special-purpose machinery across the manufacturing sector and distinctive analysis of the installed base, consumables, replacement, and USP-feature-application matrix make us a pioneering voice in the industry. We are preferred associates with established as well as budding industry stakeholders and channel partners when it comes to sustaining, growing, and identifying new revenue prospects.

Author by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:

Here to look at our sub-category pages of the Latest Responsible Resource Management & Safety Industry Analysis

The global draw heat setting winder market revenue share is forecasted to exceed USD 23 Billion by 2033.

The global marine selective catalytic reduction systems market valuation to surpass USD 8.54 Billion by 2033.

The global demand for spray booth ventilation systems is forecasted to surge at 3.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

The global duct fans market size is anticipated to surge past USD 162,788.1 Million by 2033.

The global bioliquid heat and power generation market share forecasted to reach USD 6 Billion by 2034.

The global variable air volume system sales are estimated to cross USD 38,247 Million mark by 2034.

The global dumbwaiter lifts industry anticipated to surge past USD 25,413.90 Million mark by 2033.

The global vertical mast lifts market value forecasted to exceed USD 2.3 Billion milestone by 2033 end.

The global mobile cranes market revenue projected to reach USD 33,500.2 Million by the end of 2034.

The global industrial V belt market predicted to drive past USD 221.3 Million by the end of 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and market analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube