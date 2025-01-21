REDDING, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new research report, 'Tissue Engineering Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product (Scaffold [Collagen, PLA, Stem Cells], Tissue Grafts [Allograft, Xenografts, Autografts]) Application (Musculoskeletal, Oncology, Cardiology) End User - Global Forecast to 2031,' published by Meticulous Research®.

The tissue engineering market is projected to reach $7.41 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period 2024–2031.

Tissue engineering is the process of repairing damaged tissues using specialized cells, materials, and bioactive molecules. It involves the development of biological substitutes to restore, maintain, and enhance tissue function. It is used in fields such as research, transplantation, and medicine to repair or replace body parts, organs, and bones.

The growth of the tissue engineering market is driven by increasing approvals for tissue engineering products, rising demand for regenerative medicine, availability of funding for product development, and the growing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders. Additionally, innovations in tissue engineering products, their integration into sports medicine, and the expanding use of tissue engineering in newer therapeutic areas are expected to create market growth opportunities.

However, high treatment costs and ethical concerns related to the use of stem cells restrain market growth. Moreover, unfavorable reimbursement policies and the complexities involved in manufacturing tissue engineering products are some of the challenges affecting market growth.

Government and Private Funding For Product Development Driving Market Growth

Government organizations, research institutions, and private agencies are actively supporting regenerative medicine to address healthcare needs. For instance, in November 2023, the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) allocated up to USD 1.6 million to fund various projects aimed at advancing tissue engineering. This financial support facilitates the development of advanced technologies, such as 3D bioprinting and regenerative therapies, among others. Such funding helps reduce development costs and strengthens the commercialization of tissue engineering products.

The key players operating in the tissue engineering market are Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (U.S.), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Organogenesis Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (C. R. Bard) (U.S.), Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), Octane Medical Group (Canada), Tissue Regenix Group plc (U.K.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), and NuVasive, Inc. (U.S.).

Based on product, the tissue engineering market is segmented into scaffolds and tissue grafts, the scaffold segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2024–2031. This segment's growth is driven by technological advancements in biocompatible and biodegradable materials, the rising demand for customized scaffolds, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and growing stem cell research.

Based on application, the global tissue engineering market is segmented into musculoskeletal & orthopedics, oncology, immunology and inflammation, neurology, dermatology, cardiology, and other applications. The Cardiology segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2031. This segment's growth is driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally, increased R&D activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies focused on developing stem cell therapies, and advancements in tissue engineering technologies.

Based on end user, the global tissue engineering market is segmented into hospitals & clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospital and clinics segment is slated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Hospitals and clinics are increasingly adopting tissue engineering solutions for patient care and integrating advanced tissue engineering products into treatment plans to improve patient outcomes. The growing number of surgical and medical procedures that utilize tissue engineering products is driving the adoption of these technologies, driving market growth.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Moreover, Japan is expected to account for the larger share of the tissue engineering market in Asia Pacific in 2024. The country's large market share can be attributed to the rising burden of clinical disorders, government initiatives aimed at establishing a robust research ecosystem, and the increasing adoption of tissue engineering and gene therapy products.

Tissue Engineering Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players



In March 2024, HVD Life Science Vertriebs-GmbH (Austria) partnered with Poietis (France) for the distribution of the NGB-RTM Bioprinting platform in Austria and Germany. This collaboration brings cutting-edge bioprinting technology to the forefront of R&D in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

In October 2023, Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.) launched the REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant in Japan. This wound care patch supports new tendon-like tissue growth and initiates biological tendon regeneration.

In May 2022, Darling International Inc. (U.S.) health brand Rousselot launched a Quali-Pure HGP 2000, a new pharmaceutical-grade, endotoxin-controlled gelatin specifically designed for vaccines and wound healing applications. In February 2022, Orthofix Medical Inc. (U.S.) launched an Opus BA, a synthetic bioactive bone graft solution for cervical and lumbar spine fusion procedures.

Scope of the Report:

Tissue Engineering Market Assessment-by Product



Scaffold



Biologically Derived Material





Collagen





Hydrogel





Stem Cells

Other Biologically Derived Materials

Synthetic Material



Poly (Propylene Fumarate) (PPF)



Polylactic Acid (PLA)



Poly (Glycolic Acid) (PGA)



Polycaprolactone (PCL) Other Synthetic Materials

Note: Other Biologically Derived Materials include Chitosan, Fibrinogen, and Hyaluronan.

Other Synthetic Materials include Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Poly (Lactic-Co-Glycolic) Acid (PLGA)



Tissue Grafts

Allograft

Autograft

Synthetic Grafts Xenograft

Tissue Engineering Market Assessment-by Application



Musculoskeletal & Orthopedics

Oncology

Immunology And Inflammation

Neurology

Dermatology

Cardiology Other Applications

Note: Other Applications include Wound Care, Urology, and Gynecology

Tissue Engineering Market Assessment-by End User



Hospitals And Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Tissue Engineering Market Assessment-by Geography



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Switzerland



Netherlands



Sweden

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa

