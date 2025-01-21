Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Type Of Physical Therapy Equipment (ACC-311)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work as a physical therapy aide, and I wanted to create a type of physical therapy equipment that would allow individuals to safely perform various rehab exercises at home," said an inventor, from Lagrange, Ga., "so I invented THE REHAB WALL. My design enables you to engage in a variety of exercises, and it could help individuals to recover more quickly."

The patent-pending invention provides a new article of physical therapy equipment. In doing so, it allows rehabilitation to safely be performed in homes, rehabilitation facilities, and other locations. As a result, it increases safety and peace of mind. The invention features a secure design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals recovering from various injuries, surgery, or dealing with age or illness.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ACC-311, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

