International Directory Of Women's Organizations 2025: Profile Details For 2,000+ Organizations From Afghanistan To Zimbabwe

This comprehensive new directory lists every major national and international women's organization from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe.

All of the major established women's organizations are included, as well as the less well-known organizations. Presenting profile details for over 2000 organizations, this first edition is the most comprehensive and up-to-date directory of women's organizations worldwide.

Entries:



Entries are arranged alphabetically by country.

Each entry contains the institution's name, postal, internet and e-mail addresses, telephone and fax numbers, details of its function, activities, geographical area of activity, and key executives where available.

A wide range of activities are covered from art to culture; business to education; gender equality to human rights; health to reproduction; families to development; politics to global leadership; women's empowerment; civil society promotion; and much much more.

The Directory includes information on all of the women's foundations worldwide Regions covered include Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, North and South America and the Middle East.

Data for this reference work was compiled from details submitted by national and international women's organizations, information gathered from the internet, and directly from individuals holding key positions in major women's organizations.

The Directory would be an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, and all agencies and institutions concerned with women's issues.

