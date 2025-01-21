7MM Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Epidemiology Forecast Report 2023-2033: Focus On US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, And Japan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of AD. The 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of AD are segmented by age (all ages) and sex (men and women). The 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of AD among men and women are segmented by the severity of (mild, moderate, and severe).

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 The "Atopic Dermatitis (AD): Epidemiology Forecast to 2033" report

This report provides an overview of the severity and the global and historical epidemiological trends for AD in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

Atopic dermatitis (AD) (International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision [ICD-10] code L20) is a heterogenous and chronic inflammatory skin condition that is characterized by the remission and relapse of skin lesions and pruritus. Severe AD can impact patients' daily life and cause sleep disturbances, anxiety, depression, and impaired quality of life (QoL) (Kawaguchi et al., 2024; Silverberg et al., 2018).

In severe cases, AD is associated with sleep disturbances due to the pruritic rashes that appear on the skin during a flare-up, depression and anxiety, and loss of productively, contributing to the economic and disease burden globally (Laughter et al., 2021). According to the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) database, AD ranks 15th among all nonfatal diseases and has the highest disease burden among skin diseases, as measured by disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs). A positive correlation has been found between a country's gross domestic product (GDP) and disease burden, and while the overall prevalence of AD has remained stable in the last decade, the age distribution of AD is a bimodal curve.

The highest prevalence is seen in childhood, followed by the middle-age and older population (Laughter et al., 2021). However, prevalence variation exists depending on age, sex, ethnicity, and socio-economic status, and new epidemiological patterns are slowly emerging, such as AD prevalence increasing in low-income countries and new AD-onset in adults becoming increasingly more common, particularly in the West (Elsawi et al., 2022; Nutten, 2015).

Scope



The report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of AD. The 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of AD are segmented by age (all ages) and sex (men and women). The 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of AD among men and women are segmented by the severity of disease (mild, moderate, and severe).

This epidemiology forecast for AD is supported by data obtained from country-specific peer-reviewed articles and population-based studies. The forecast methodology was kept consistent across the 7MM to allow for a meaningful comparison of the forecast 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of AD across these markets.

