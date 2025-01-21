Redcloud Holdings Announces Launch Of Initial Public Offering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (“RedCloud”), today announced it has launched its proposed initial of 11,000,000 of its ordinary shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,650,000 ordinary shares from RedCloud. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $4.00 and $6.00 per ordinary share. RedCloud intends to list its ordinary shares on the Capital under the ticker“RCT”.

RedCloud intends to use the net proceeds that it receives from the proposed offering for market expansion efforts, for further development of its AI capabilities, investment in its platform upgrades, to repay debt obligations and for working capital and general purposes. It may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire, license and invest in complementary products, technologies or additional businesses.

Roth Capital Partners and Clear Street LLC are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Rosenblatt Securities Inc. is acting as a passive book-running manager. The Benchmark Company, LLC is acting as co-manager.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Roth Capital Partners, LLC at 888 San Clemente Drive, Suite 400, Newport Beach CA 92660, by phone at (800) 678-9147 and from Clear Street LLC, Attn: Syndicate Department, at 150 Greenwich Street, 45th floor, New York, NY 10007, by email at ... . Copies may also be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud has developed and operates the RedCloud platform (the“Platform”), that facilitates the trading of everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods (“FMCG”) products across business supply chains. RedCloud believes its Platform solves a decades old problem of how to unlock and enable access to key purchase and sales data between brands, distributors and retailers in high growth consumer markets. Through RedCloud's Platform, retailers in these markets are enabled to use data driven insights backed by artificial intelligence (“AI”) to help make faster and easier business-to-business (“B2B”) purchases and inventory decisions from brands and distributors by breaking down complex purchasing behaviors of large product inventory catalogues. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit and connect on LinkedIn and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and include statements regarding the expected size, timing and results of the initial public offering. When used in this press release, words such as“expect,”“project,”“estimate,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“seek,”“forecast,”“target,”“predict,”“may,”“should,”“would,”“could,” and“will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud's prospectus. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Investor Relations

CORE IR

Louie Toma

(516) 222-2560

...

Media Relations

CORE IR

Jules Abraham

(516) 222-2560

...