Joe Bonamassa's KTBA Foundation Expands KTBA At Sea X Sweepstakes To Aid Musicians Affected By California Wildfires

Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation Announces Goal to Raise $30,000 to Fund Relief for California's Community

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In light of the devastating wildfires that have impacted communities across California, Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA) is proud to announce a new initiative as part of its ongoing KTBA at Sea X Sweepstakes. While the sweepstakes were originally launched as an exclusive opportunity for fans to win a spot on the sold-out blues cruise, the foundation has expanded its mission: proceeds will directly benefit California-based musicians, music educators, and industry professionals affected by the wildfires. For more information or to enter the sweepstakes, visit HERE .By donating, supporters will help KTBA achieve its $30,000 fundraising goal, which will provide 20 Fueling Musicians Program (FMP) grants, each valued at $1,500. These grants are designed to deliver essential relief for living expenses such as food, shelter, and medical bills to those in the California music community who have been the hardest hit.“California's vibrant music community is at the heart of our cultural landscape, and many of its members have been deeply affected by these fires,” says Joe Bonamassa.“Through this expanded initiative, we can come together to fuel hope and provide critical relief for those who bring music into our lives.”The KTBA at Sea X Cruise Sweepstakes provides the only chance to join the sold-out 10th Anniversary Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea X Cruise, sailing from Miami, Florida, to Harvest Caye, Belize, and Costa Maya, Mexico, from March 21–26, 2025. For more information, visit .With entries starting at just $10-each dollar providing additional chances to win-supporters have an opportunity to help fund these critical grants while vying for an unforgettable music experience.Grand Prize Includes:●One balcony cabin for two aboard the KTBA at Sea X Cruise (taxes, fees, and gratuities included)●$1,000 travel stipend●A meet-and-greet with Joe Bonamassa during the cruise●A spa experience certificate●Dinner for two at a fine dining restaurant on the ship●A $50 voucher for festival merchandiseThe cruise features exclusive performances by Joe Bonamassa, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Larkin Poe, Christone“Kingfish” Ingram, Samantha Fish, Joanne Shaw Taylor, and more. Guests will enjoy curated activities, unique artist collaborations, and intimate interactions aboard this floating music festival.KTBA's Fueling Musicians Program (FMP) has been a cornerstone of the foundation's mission since 2020, providing financial assistance to hundreds of musicians in times of need. With this expanded focus, KTBA is urging California residents affected by the wildfires to apply for these emergency grants. For musicians in need, applications are open. Click NOW .Entries for the KTBA at Sea X Cruise Sweepstakes are open until January 31, 2025, and the winner will be announced on February 6, 2025. Every donation brings KTBA closer to its goal of providing 20 grants to California's music community.For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[..., 973.330.1711]

