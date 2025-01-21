Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Air Filter (ACC-239)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new furnace filter that can be easily and safely gripped and pulled for removal," said an inventor, from Arlington, Tenn., "so I invented the MODIFICATION OF AN AIR FILTER. My design would greatly simplify the removal process for a homeowner and without risking cutting one's fingers."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a furnace filter. In doing so, it offers an easier way to remove and replace the dirty furnace filter. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also helps prevent the hassle of gripping and pulling a stuck filter. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ACC-239, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

