The Putting Zonetm, A Revolutionary Golf Entertainment Concept For Golf Enthusiasts, Announces Nashville Flagship Location

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Premier Putting Facility Offers a State-of-the-Art Experience, Exclusive Memberships, Tournaments, and More

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Putting Zone (TPZ) is excited to announce its upcoming flagship location in Nashville, Tennessee. An idea conceived and perfected for more than 25 years, TPZ is a groundbreaking indoor golf entertainment and competition venue that allows avid golf enthusiasts of all skill levels to practice, compete, and engage in leagues and tournaments. The patented game design on meticulously designed golf surfaces also simulates authentic course conditions ideal for year-round play, regardless of weather conditions.

"We've created something truly special with The Putting Zone," said Bill Ricigliano, founder and CEO of TPZ. "This concept has been years in the making, and it's designed to serve every golfer-whether you're sharpening your skills for competition or enjoying a round of fun. The unique combination of world-class facilities, competitive leagues, and the golf museum with one of largest collections of antique putters really sets us apart."

The 29,000-square-foot indoor facility located at 3040 Sidco Drive will open in the Fall of 2025 and will feature an 18-hole, ADA-compliant, par 72 putting course to replicate outdoor golf course conditions. The course incorporates a patented, innovative design that combines dogleg features and target "zones," offering unique challenges for golfers with more than one-third of a mile of putting surfaces.

A Premier Destination for Professional and Amateurs Golfers

TPZ will offer various products and services to engage players of all types.

TPZ's offerings include:



Memberships : Access to TPZ's facilities, exclusive events, and special discounts.

League and Tournament Play : Compete in structured, competitive leagues and tournaments designed to challenge and improve golfers of all skill levels.

Daily Walk-ins : These are open to the public for casual practice or friendly competition, allowing golfers to drop in at their convenience.

Golf Museum & Pro Shop : TPZ will feature an extensive golf museum, home to one of the largest collections of antique putters, and a Pro Shop offering a selection of premium golf apparel and accessories. Community and Charitable Impact: TPZ is committed to supporting the Nashville community and will donate a portion of each green fee to local Middle Tennessee 501c3 charities. Upon booking tee times, each player will select a charitable cause that is meaningful to them.

Whether you're a seasoned professional, a weekend warrior, or new to golf, TPZ offers a welcoming space for everyone to improve their game, socialize, and compete in a fun, friendly atmosphere. Its combination of golf entertainment, skill development, and competitive play is set to redefine how players engage with the sport.

About The Putting Zone TM LLC

The Putting Zone LLC is a Naples, Florida-based corporation and an exclusive licensee of the patented Putting Zone Indoor Golf CourseTM. Founded by Bill Ricigliano, TPZ is designed to bring a unique, year-round, competitive, and recreational golf experience to players of all skill levels. The company's flagship location in Nashville, Tennessee is expected to open in Fall 2025, with plans to expand to additional key markets in the coming years.

Stay in Touch with The Putting Zone

We're excited to be breaking ground soon and would like to stay in touch with those interested in learning more about TPZ. Visit , sign up for our email list, and have a chance to win a year's membership. Bill Ricigliano is available to discuss TPZ in further detail, and additional images may be found in the TPZ media kit here: .

Please feel free to reach out using the contact details below.

For Media Inquiries, Contact:

Matt Hudson

BRASS Advertising

[email protected]

(615) 482-4296

For More Information, Contact:

The Putting Zone LLC

[email protected]



SOURCE The Putting Zone

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED