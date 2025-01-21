Headway Welcomes Arnaud Ferreri As Its First Chief Technology Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Mental healthcare has fundamentally been held back by a lack of infrastructure bringing together patients, providers and plans," said Andrew Adams, Founder and CEO of Headway. "Technology is at the core of solving this. By building the right infrastructure, we can simultaneously empower providers to run thriving practices and enable patients to access quality care. Arnaud's proven track record of scaling engineering organizations and marketplaces, combined with his personal passion for mental health access, makes him the ideal leader to drive this vision forward."

Prior to joining Headway, Ferreri spent over a decade at Instacart, joining as one of the company's earliest engineers when it processed just 1,000 deliveries daily. He played a pivotal role in scaling the platform as it went to handle over one million daily deliveries, leading multiple engineering divisions including consumer, advertising, catalog and retailer technologies. Before Instacart, Ferreri founded a technology company in Paris, which he later relocated to San Francisco, bringing valuable entrepreneurial experience to his role.

"My personal journey with therapy opened my eyes to how transformative mental healthcare can be, and Headway's mission to expand access deeply resonates with me," said Ferreri. "The company's focus on leveraging technology to solve the complex challenges in mental healthcare access, combined with the caliber of the mission-driven team, make this a natural next step. I look forward to working alongside the team to scale our platform and create even greater impact."

As Chief Technology Officer at Headway, Ferreri will lead the company's engineering organization and technology strategy, focusing on building infrastructure that enables the mental healthcare system to work better for everyone involved. His team will develop solutions that eliminate administrative burden for providers and enhance their ability to run successful private practices, while creating seamless pathways for patients to find and receive high-quality, in-network care. Under his leadership, Headway will continue advancing its technology platform to strengthen the connections between providers, patients, and insurance companies – ultimately working toward a more accessible, efficient, and integrated mental healthcare system.

Ferreri received his engineering education in France before moving to the United States twelve years ago.

About Headway

Headway is building the modern mental healthcare system where everyone can get the right care from the right therapist, covered by insurance. Today, we're the largest mental health provider network in the country, with 48,000 providers across race, gender, ethnicity and specialty working with Headway to run their private practice. Patients can schedule care within 48 hours via one-click booking at headway , or can get care through a referral. The company operates in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and has funding from a16z (Andreessen Horowitz), Accel, Forerunner Ventures, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Spark Capital, Thrive Capital, and Health Care Service Corporation.

