Rich Kottmeyer Joins Pivot Group As Managing Director Of Food, Agriculture, And Beverage

Renowned expert to lead Pivot's efforts in transforming and strengthening the global food, agriculture, and beverage sectors

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot > Group, a leading restructuring and turnaround advisory firm, is proud to announce the addition of Rich Kottmeyer as Managing Director of its Food, Agriculture, and Beverage (FAB) practice. With over 30 years of experience in global food and transformation, Kottmeyer is set to lead Pivot's efforts to deliver innovative and actionable solutions to one of the world's most critical industries.

Rich's extensive career spans leadership roles in professional services, investment banking, and technology. He has built and led the five largest food and agriculture practices in professional services, restructured farmer-owned cooperatives, and advised multinational corporations, private equity funds, and sovereign wealth investors. His expertise includes turnarounds, performance improvement, and strategy development across sectors like agtech, dairy, and food security, making him a sought-after advisor to multinational corporations and governments alike.

"Adding Rich to our team marks an exciting step forward for Pivot >," said Lance Miller, Managing Partner of Pivot Group . "Rich's expertise and deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the food, agriculture, and beverage sectors align perfectly with our mission to deliver impactful, client-focused solutions. His leadership will further strengthen our ability to serve clients with the quality and precision that Pivot > is known for."

In his new role, Rich will oversee strategic initiatives aimed at addressing some of the most pressing challenges in the agriculture, food, and beverage sectors, including sustainability, supply chain innovation, and technology adoption.

Kottmeyer shared his perspective on joining Pivot >: "Food, agriculture, and beverage have long been challenging sectors for consulting firms to serve effectively. Pivot > bridges the gap, combining industry acumen with classical consulting services to meet the needs of clients of all sizes. With private equity and sovereign funds increasingly investing in this space, and the global rural economy facing unprecedented challenges, the need for strategic, effective advisory services is greater than ever."

Rich's extensive career includes advising the U.S. Administration and USDA on food security and agricultural policy, leading high-profile M&A transactions, and managing large-scale turnaround projects across the globe. His insights have shaped the strategies of leading companies and governments, earning him recognition as a global thought leader in the sector.

