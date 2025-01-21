عربي


Big Data, Iot & Climate Change Global Market Forecasts 2025-2030: Enhancing Disaster Response Through Real-Time Data Analytics From Iot Devices Such As Sensors And Drones


1/21/2025 10:01:20 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Big Data, IoT & Climate Change market by Component, Field, Data Collection Medium, Deployment, Application - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Big Data, IoT & Climate Change Market grew from USD 189.73 million in 2023 to USD 202.06 million in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.59%, reaching USD 296.64 million by 2030.
The convergence of Big Data, IoT, and climate change presents a formidable opportunity in market research and analytics, driven by the increasing necessity to address environmental challenges while capitalizing on technological advancements. The scope includes monitoring environmental changes, optimizing energy consumption, and enhancing disaster response through real-time data analytics from IoT devices such as sensors and drones.

Given the urgency of climate change, the necessity for data-driven insights is paramount in shaping sustainable strategies for both public and private sectors. Applications span numerous industries, including agriculture, where IoT sensors enable precise climate monitoring, and transportation, where data models enhance logistical efficiencies, thereby reducing emissions.

End-use scopes comprise governmental agencies, environmental NGOs, and corporations seeking to align with sustainability targets. Influencing growth factors include the increasing regulatory pressure for environmental accountability and the greater accessibility to advanced analytics tools. Recent developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning enhance the interpretation of vast datasets, unveiling potential opportunities for predictive analytics in weather forecasting and risk management.

However, market growth faces challenges such as data privacy concerns and the high initial investment needed for IoT infrastructure deployment. Limitations in data interoperability and a fragmented regulatory environment also pose threats to seamless market growth. Innovation potential lies in developing interoperable platforms and leveraging blockchain for data security, fostering trust and collaboration among stakeholders. There's an imperative for ongoing research and innovation in energy-efficient IoT solutions and analytics platforms to drive further market expansion.

For business growth, companies should focus on R&D in scalable data solutions and collaborative approaches with environmental bodies. The nature of the market is evolving towards integrated solutions and smarter ecosystems, signifying a shift towards proactive environmental stewardship and robust technological amalgamation, making it fertile ground for investment and innovation.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 199
Forecast Period 2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $202.06 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $296.64 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5%
Regions Covered Global


Understanding Market Dynamics in the Big Data, IoT & Climate Change Market

Market Drivers

  • Increasing demand for faster growth, higher revenue, and improved customer service
  • Rising need for fraud detection particularly in the financial services industry
  • Surge in the demand for IoT in manufacturing and government sector

Market Restraints

  • Lack of availability of data scientists and big data experts, the most highly coveted and highly paid workers in the IT field
  • Need to address data quality issues and compliance with government regulations
  • Rising concerns of data security

Market Opportunities

  • Growth in retail and e-commerce sector
  • Technological advancement and increasing investment in data analytics

Market Challenges

  • Lack of IT infrastructure necessary to support data analytics initiatives
  • Rapid change and upgradation of technology

Key Company Profiles

  • Alteryx, Inc.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • DXC Technology Company
  • Dynamhex
  • foldAI
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
  • International Business Machines Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • Splunk Inc.
  • Tomorrow
  • Trimble Inc.
  • Xacmaz Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

Component

  • Data Cleaning & Aggregation
  • Data Collection Services
  • Data Integration
  • IoT Platform
    • Advanced Analytics Platforms
    • Application Enablement Platforms
    • Connectivity Platforms
    • Data Storage Platforms
    • Device Management Platforms

Field

  • Climate Services
  • Disaster Risk Reduction
  • Early Warning Systems
  • Energy Efficiency & Intelligence
  • Natural Disaster & Disease Assessment
  • Smart Farming Agriculture & Forestry
  • Sustainable Urban Planning & Infrastructure

Data Collection Medium

  • Camera System
  • Condition Monitoring
  • Digital Combat Simulator
  • Industrial Robotics
  • Networking Technology
  • RFID
  • Sensor
  • Smart Meter

Deployment

  • On-Cloud
  • On-Premise

Application

  • Early Warning
  • Monitoring & Evaluation
  • Vulnerability Assessment

Region

  • Americas
    • Argentina
    • Brazil
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • United States
      • California
      • Florida
      • Illinois
      • New York
      • Ohio
      • Pennsylvania
      • Texas
  • Asia-Pacific
    • Australia
    • China
    • India
    • Indonesia
    • Japan
    • Malaysia
    • Philippines
    • Singapore
    • South Korea
    • Taiwan
    • Thailand
    • Vietnam
  • Europe, Middle East & Africa
    • Denmark
    • Egypt
    • Finland
    • France
    • Germany
    • Israel
    • Italy
    • Netherlands
    • Nigeria
    • Norway
    • Poland
    • Qatar
    • Russia
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • Spain
    • Sweden
    • Switzerland
    • Turkey
    • United Arab Emirates
    • United Kingdom

