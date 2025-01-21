Big Data, Iot & Climate Change Global Market Forecasts 2025-2030: Enhancing Disaster Response Through Real-Time Data Analytics From Iot Devices Such As Sensors And Drones
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Big Data, IoT & Climate Change market by Component, Field, Data Collection Medium, Deployment, Application - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Big Data, IoT & Climate Change Market grew from USD 189.73 million in 2023 to USD 202.06 million in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.59%, reaching USD 296.64 million by 2030.
The convergence of Big Data, IoT, and climate change presents a formidable opportunity in market research and analytics, driven by the increasing necessity to address environmental challenges while capitalizing on technological advancements. The scope includes monitoring environmental changes, optimizing energy consumption, and enhancing disaster response through real-time data analytics from IoT devices such as sensors and drones.
Given the urgency of climate change, the necessity for data-driven insights is paramount in shaping sustainable strategies for both public and private sectors. Applications span numerous industries, including agriculture, where IoT sensors enable precise climate monitoring, and transportation, where data models enhance logistical efficiencies, thereby reducing emissions.
End-use scopes comprise governmental agencies, environmental NGOs, and corporations seeking to align with sustainability targets. Influencing growth factors include the increasing regulatory pressure for environmental accountability and the greater accessibility to advanced analytics tools. Recent developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning enhance the interpretation of vast datasets, unveiling potential opportunities for predictive analytics in weather forecasting and risk management.
However, market growth faces challenges such as data privacy concerns and the high initial investment needed for IoT infrastructure deployment. Limitations in data interoperability and a fragmented regulatory environment also pose threats to seamless market growth. Innovation potential lies in developing interoperable platforms and leveraging blockchain for data security, fostering trust and collaboration among stakeholders. There's an imperative for ongoing research and innovation in energy-efficient IoT solutions and analytics platforms to drive further market expansion.
For business growth, companies should focus on R&D in scalable data solutions and collaborative approaches with environmental bodies. The nature of the market is evolving towards integrated solutions and smarter ecosystems, signifying a shift towards proactive environmental stewardship and robust technological amalgamation, making it fertile ground for investment and innovation.
Understanding Market Dynamics in the Big Data, IoT & Climate Change Market
Market Drivers
Increasing demand for faster growth, higher revenue, and improved customer service Rising need for fraud detection particularly in the financial services industry Surge in the demand for IoT in manufacturing and government sector
Market Restraints
Lack of availability of data scientists and big data experts, the most highly coveted and highly paid workers in the IT field Need to address data quality issues and compliance with government regulations Rising concerns of data security
Market Opportunities
Growth in retail and e-commerce sector Technological advancement and increasing investment in data analytics
Market Challenges
Lack of IT infrastructure necessary to support data analytics initiatives Rapid change and upgradation of technology
Key Company Profiles
Alteryx, Inc. Dell Technologies Inc. DXC Technology Company Dynamhex foldAI Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP International Business Machines Corporation Microsoft Corporation Oracle Corporation SAP SE Splunk Inc. Tomorrow Trimble Inc. Xacmaz Technology Pvt. Ltd.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
Component
Data Cleaning & Aggregation Data Collection Services Data Integration IoT Platform
Advanced Analytics Platforms Application Enablement Platforms Connectivity Platforms Data Storage Platforms Device Management Platforms
Field
Climate Services Disaster Risk Reduction Early Warning Systems Energy Efficiency & Intelligence Natural Disaster & Disease Assessment Smart Farming Agriculture & Forestry Sustainable Urban Planning & Infrastructure
Data Collection Medium
Camera System Condition Monitoring Digital Combat Simulator Industrial Robotics Networking Technology RFID Sensor Smart Meter
Deployment
Application
Early Warning Monitoring & Evaluation Vulnerability Assessment
Region
Americas
Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States Asia-Pacific
California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas
Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam Europe, Middle East & Africa
Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom
