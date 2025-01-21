(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Who's Who of British & Irish Women 2025" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fully revised and listing thousands of entries from a variety of backgrounds, this new edition reflects the growing role of women in contemporary Britain and Ireland. The Who's Who of British & Irish Women is a one-stop research tool with extensive indexing, making reference quick and easy, recognizing established personalities as well as women who are rising to prominence.

The Who's Who of British & Irish Women remains quite indispensable which records the lives and achievements of recognized established women and those rising to prominence.

Key features:



Each entry includes: date and place of birth, education, family details, career, awards and publications, leisure interests, address and telephone numbers, and e-mail and internet addresses where available. Also indexed by profession

Comprehensive biographies of women from all occupational fields are included: politics, finance, business, academia, science, literature, the media, fashion, the arts, medicine, sports and many more.

Thousands of detailed biographies

Obituary lists of entries that have died since the publication of the last edition.

