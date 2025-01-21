(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Directory of Education Foundations 2025" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This newly revised directory of education foundations, trusts, and grant-making NGOs provides a comprehensive picture of charitable activity throughout the USA and Canada in the field of Education.

This comprehensive new North American Directory of Education Foundations lists every national and international foundation, NGOs, and other charitable and grant-making organizations across North America associated with education.

All of the established education foundations and NGOs are included, as well as some of the less well-known grant-making organizations. Presenting names and contact details for hundreds of institutions, this new directory is the most comprehensive and up-to-date information on this growing sector.

Entries:



Entries are arranged alphabetically by country.

Each entry contains the institution's name, postal, internet, and e-mail addresses, telephone and fax numbers, details of its function, activities, geographical area of activity, and key executives.

Includes an index of foundations, by geographical area of operations and by main activities. A wide range of educational activities is covered.

The North American Directory of Education Foundations would be an important reference resource to education organizations, public and academic libraries, foundations and other grant-making and grant-seeking organizations and institutions concerned with or interested in the work of education in the USA and Canada.

The North American Directory of Education Foundations is the indispensable reference work for all who work in education and who need up-to-date, reliable information on education sponsorship and institutions.

