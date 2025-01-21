CABC STATEMENT ON THREAT OF TARIFFS FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - The prospect of a 25% tariff on Canada is at stark odds with the USMCA, which was negotiated and signed just a few short years ago. This crucial agreement has led to the growth of businesses and the creation of jobs on both sides of the border.

Officials in both the United States and Canada should focus their in the coming days on finding ways to work together on driving mutual prosperity for both Americans and Canadians instead of putting up more barriers and costs for people and businesses on both sides of the border.

We call for a collaborative approach that actually strengthens the vital economic ties between our nations. Canada as a key partner in helping the new administration address the "American Energy Emergency" is but one of many examples where our two countries can and must work together for the benefit of all.

The CABC will continue to engage from this vantage point with our partners on both sides of the Canada-US border, and we call on others to do the same.

About the CABC: Established in 1987, the Council is the leading non-profit, non-partisan, issues-oriented organization dedicated to fostering dialogue between the public and private sectors in Canada the US. Members are key business leaders and stakeholders from both sides of the border ranging from entrepreneurs to best name brands in the world. Collectively, CABC members employ about two million people and have annual revenues of close to $1.5 trillion. For more information about the CABC and its leadership team, please visit our Who We Are section.

