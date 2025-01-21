METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 2024

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS ), holding company for Metro City (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $16.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $16.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, and $11.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $64.5 million, or $2.52 per diluted share, compared to $51.6 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:



Annualized return on average assets was 1.82%, compared to 1.86% for the third quarter of 2024 and 1.29% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Annualized return on average equity was 15.84%, compared to 16.26% for the third quarter of 2024 and 11.71% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 16.28% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 17.25% for the third quarter of 2024 and 12.69% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Efficiency ratio of 40.5%, compared to 37.0% for the third quarter of 2024 and 45.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest margin was 3.57%, compared to 3.58% for the third quarter of 2024 and 3.17% for the fourth quarter of 2023 Loans held for investment increased by $70.1 million, or 2.3%, to $3.16 billion from the previous quarter.

Full Year 2024 Highlights:



Return on average assets was 1.81%, compared to 1.50% for 2023.

Return on average equity was 16.16%, compared to 14.10% for 2023. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 16.71% for 2024, compared to 15.00% for 2023.

Efficiency ratio of 37.8% for 2024, compared to 39.9% for 2023.

Net interest margin increased by 38 basis points to 3.51% from 3.13% for 2023. Total assets increased by $91.2 million, or 2.6%, to $3.59 billion from $3.50 billion at December 31, 2023.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $16.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $466,000, or 2.8%, from $16.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. This decrease was primarily due to decrease in noninterest income of $1.3 million, an increase in noninterest expense of $666,000 and a decrease in net interest income of $229,000, offset by a decrease in income tax expense of $1.3 million and a decrease in provision for credit losses of $380,000. Net income increased by $4.9 million, or 43.1%, in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $11.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $3.9 million, an increase in noninterest income of $609,000, a decrease in provision for credit losses of $580,000 and a decrease in income tax expense of $172,000, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $411,000.

Net income was $64.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $12.9 million, or 25.0%, from $51.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $16.7 million and an increase in noninterest income of $4.9 million, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $5.7 million, an increase in income tax expense of $2.5 million and an increase in provision for credit losses of $531,000.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $52.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 2.3%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $40.3 million decrease in the average total investments balance, a 22 basis points decrease in the total investments yield and a 12 basis points decrease in the loan yield, offset by a $22.0 million increase in average loan balances. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $1.9 million, or 3.8%, primarily due to a 20 basis points increase in the loan yield coupled with a $61.9 million increase in average loan balances.

Interest expense totaled $22.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $990,000, or 4.2%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 16 basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $10.2 million decrease in the average deposit balances. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by $2.0 million or 8.1%, primarily due to a 50 basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $27.0 million decrease in average deposit balances, offset by a 58 basis points increase in borrowing costs and a $60.3 million increase in the average borrowing balance. The Company currently has interest rate derivative agreements totaling $850.0 million that are designated as cash flow hedges of our deposit accounts indexed to the Effective Federal Funds Rate (currently 4.33%). The weighted average pay rate for these interest rate derivatives is 2.29%. During the fourth quarter of 2024, we recorded a credit to interest expense of $5.1 million from the benefit received on these interest rate derivatives compared to a benefit of $6.4 million and $3.1 million recorded during the third quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively.

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 3.57% compared to 3.58% for the previous quarter, a decrease of one basis point. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by 11 basis points to 6.25% from 6.36% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by 14 basis points to 3.55% from 3.69% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets decreased by $18.3 million from the previous quarter, due to a decrease in average total investments of $40.3 million, offset by an increase of $22.0 million in average loan balances. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $10.9 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $10.2 million and average borrowings decreased slightly by $677,000.

As compared to the same period in 2023, the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 40 basis points to 3.57% from 3.17%, primarily due to an 11 basis points increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $3.35 billion and a 36 basis points decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.52 billion. Average earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $76.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to a $61.9 million increase in average loans and a $14.3 million increase in average total investments. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $33.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by the increase in average borrowings of $60.3 million, offset by a $27.0 decrease in average interest-bearing deposits.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $5.3 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 19.6%, from the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower gains on sale from Small Business Administration ("SBA") and residential mortgage loans, servicing income from SBA loans, mortgage loan fees from lower volume and other income from unrealized losses recognized on our equity securities, offset by higher servicing income from mortgage loans. SBA loan sales totaled $19.2 million (sales premium of 6.25%) during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $28.9 million (sales premium of 6.67%) during the third quarter of 2024. Mortgage loan originations totaled $103.3 million during the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $122.4 million during the third quarter of 2024. No mortgage loans were sold during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $54.2 million of mortgage loan sales (average sales premium of 1.03%) during the third quarter of 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2024, we recorded a $31,000 fair value adjustment charge on our SBA servicing asset compared to a fair value gain of $202,000 during the third quarter of 2024. We also recorded a $232,000 fair value impairment recovery on our mortgage servicing asset during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a $252,000 fair value impairment charge recorded during the third quarter of 2024.

Compared to the same period in 2023, noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $609,000, or 12.9%, primarily due to higher gains on sale of SBA loans and servicing income from our mortgage loans, offset by decreases in mortgage loan fees from lower volume and servicing income from SBA loans, as well as lower other income from unrealized losses recognized on our equity securities. During the fourth quarter of 2023, we recorded a $147,000 fair value gain on our SBA servicing asset.

Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $23.1 million, an increase of $4.9 million, or 26.7%, from the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to higher mortgage loan fees from higher volume, as well as higher gains on sale and servicing income from mortgage loans, offset by decreases in gains on sale and servicing income of SBA loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $14.3 million, an increase of $666,000, or 4.9%, from $13.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to the increase in salary and employee benefits which included higher commissions from higher loan volume and higher employee salaries, 401k match and FICA taxes, partially offset by lower other real estate owned expenses. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest expense during the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $411,000, or 3.0%, primarily due to higher salary and employee benefits, occupancy expense, data processing expense, security expense and loan related expenses, offset by lower FDIC insurance premiums and professional fees.

Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $53.4 million, an increase of $5.7 million, or 11.8%, from $47.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and employee benefits due to the increase in the number of full time equivalent employees during 2024, higher commissions from higher loan volume and higher employee insurance and stock based compensation. We also recognized higher expenses related to depreciation, rent, data processing, security, audit and accounting services, other real estate owned and FDIC insurance premiums. These expense increases were partially offset by lower loan related expenses and legal fees.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 40.5% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 37.0% and 45.1% for the third quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the efficiency ratio was 37.8 % compared to 39.9% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 22.1%, compared to 26.3% for the third quarter of 2024 and 29.7% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company's effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 26.1% compared to 28.3% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in the effective tax rate during the fourth quarter of 2024 was due to a tax provision to tax return adjustment recorded for our 2023 state tax returns filed during the third and fourth quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $3.59 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $24.8 million, or 0.7%, from $3.57 billion at September 30, 2024, and an increase of $91.2 million, or 2.6%, from $3.50 billion at December 31, 2023. The $24.8 million increase in total assets at December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024 was primarily due to increases in loans held for investment of $70.1 million and interest rate derivatives of $2.9 million, partially offset by decreases in cash and due from banks of $42.4 million and loans held for sale of $4.6 million. The $91.2 million increase in total assets at December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023 was primarily due to increases in cash and due from banks of $94.2 million, loans held for investment of $15.8 million, federal funds sold of $10.9 million, Federal Home Loan Bank stock of $2.4 million and bank owned life insurance of $2.3 million, partially offset by decreases in loans held for sale of $22.3 million and interest rate derivatives of $10.0 million.

Our investment securities portfolio made up only 0.77% of our total assets at December 31, 2024 compared to 0.81% and 0.82% at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Loans

Loans held for investment were $3.16 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $70.1 million, or 2.3%, compared to $3.09 billion at September 30, 2024, and an increase of $15.8 million, or 0.5%, compared to $3.14 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in loans at December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024 was due to a $27.0 million increase in residential mortgage loans, a $23.1 million increase in commercial real estate loans, a $14.6 million increase in commercial and industrial loans and a $5.0 million increase in construction and development loans. Loans classified as held for sale totaled $4.6 million and $22.3 million at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. There were no loans classified as held for sale at December 31, 2024.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.74 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $13.7 million, or 0.5%, compared to total deposits of $2.72 billion at September 30, 2024, and an increase of $5.9 million, or 0.2%, compared to total deposits of $2.73 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in total deposits at December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024 was due to a $58.4 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits and a $6.6 million increase in money market accounts (includes $38.6 million decrease in brokered money market accounts), offset by a $35.0 million decrease in time deposits and a $16.2 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $536.3 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $552.5 million at September 30, 2024 and $512.0 million at December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 19.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2024, compared to 20.3% at September 30, 2024 and 18.7% at December 31, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits were $2.20 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $2.17 billion at September 30, 2024 and $2.22 billion at December 31, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 80.4 % of total deposits at December 31, 2024, compared to 79.7% at September 30, 2024 and 81.3% at December 31, 2023.

Uninsured deposits were 24.1% of total deposits at December 31, 2024, compared to 23.6% and 26.5% at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. As of December 31, 2024, we had $1.29 billion of available borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank ($692.6 million), Federal Reserve Discount Window ($551.6 million) and various other financial institutions (fed fund lines totaling $47.5 million).

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $202,000 during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to provision for credit losses of $582,000 and $782,000 recorded during the third quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023, respectively. The provision expense recorded during the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the increase in reserves allocated to our individually analyzed loans, as well as the increase in general reserves allocated to our commercial and industrial loan portfolio. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 0.01%, compared to net charge-offs of 0.00% for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.04% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs to average loans for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 0.00% compared to 0.02% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Nonperforming assets totaled $18.4 million, or 0.51% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, an increase of $2.6 million from $15.8 million, or 0.44% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, and an increase of $2.3 million from $16.1 million, or 0.46% of total assets, at December 31, 2023. The increase in nonperforming assets at December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024 was due to a $3.7 million increase in nonaccrual loans offset by a $1.1 million decrease in other real estate owned.

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.59% at December 31, 2024, compared to 0.60% at September 30, 2024 and 0.57% at December 31, 2023. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 104.08% at December 31, 2024, compared to 129.85% and 123.36% at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 20 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit

