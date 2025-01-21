عربي


METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 2024


1/21/2025 9:46:51 AM

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS ), holding company for Metro City bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $16.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $16.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, and $11.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $64.5 million, or $2.52 per diluted share, compared to $51.6 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.82%, compared to 1.86% for the third quarter of 2024 and 1.29% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 15.84%, compared to 16.26% for the third quarter of 2024 and 11.71% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 16.28% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 17.25% for the third quarter of 2024 and 12.69% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Efficiency ratio of 40.5%, compared to 37.0% for the third quarter of 2024 and 45.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest margin was 3.57%, compared to 3.58% for the third quarter of 2024 and 3.17% for the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Loans held for investment increased by $70.1 million, or 2.3%, to $3.16 billion from the previous quarter.

Full Year 2024 Highlights:

  • Return on average assets was 1.81%, compared to 1.50% for 2023.
  • Return on average equity was 16.16%, compared to 14.10% for 2023. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 16.71% for 2024, compared to 15.00% for 2023.
  • Efficiency ratio of 37.8% for 2024, compared to 39.9% for 2023.
  • Net interest margin increased by 38 basis points to 3.51% from 3.13% for 2023.
  • Total assets increased by $91.2 million, or 2.6%, to $3.59 billion from $3.50 billion at December 31, 2023.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $16.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $466,000, or 2.8%, from $16.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. This decrease was primarily due to decrease in noninterest income of $1.3 million, an increase in noninterest expense of $666,000 and a decrease in net interest income of $229,000, offset by a decrease in income tax expense of $1.3 million and a decrease in provision for credit losses of $380,000. Net income increased by $4.9 million, or 43.1%, in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $11.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $3.9 million, an increase in noninterest income of $609,000, a decrease in provision for credit losses of $580,000 and a decrease in income tax expense of $172,000, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $411,000.

Net income was $64.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $12.9 million, or 25.0%, from $51.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $16.7 million and an increase in noninterest income of $4.9 million, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $5.7 million, an increase in income tax expense of $2.5 million and an increase in provision for credit losses of $531,000.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $52.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 2.3%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $40.3 million decrease in the average total investments balance, a 22 basis points decrease in the total investments yield and a 12 basis points decrease in the loan yield, offset by a $22.0 million increase in average loan balances. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $1.9 million, or 3.8%, primarily due to a 20 basis points increase in the loan yield coupled with a $61.9 million increase in average loan balances.

Interest expense totaled $22.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $990,000, or 4.2%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 16 basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $10.2 million decrease in the average deposit balances. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by $2.0 million or 8.1%, primarily due to a 50 basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $27.0 million decrease in average deposit balances, offset by a 58 basis points increase in borrowing costs and a $60.3 million increase in the average borrowing balance. The Company currently has interest rate derivative agreements totaling $850.0 million that are designated as cash flow hedges of our deposit accounts indexed to the Effective Federal Funds Rate (currently 4.33%). The weighted average pay rate for these interest rate derivatives is 2.29%. During the fourth quarter of 2024, we recorded a credit to interest expense of $5.1 million from the benefit received on these interest rate derivatives compared to a benefit of $6.4 million and $3.1 million recorded during the third quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively.

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 3.57% compared to 3.58% for the previous quarter, a decrease of one basis point. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by 11 basis points to 6.25% from 6.36% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by 14 basis points to 3.55% from 3.69% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets decreased by $18.3 million from the previous quarter, due to a decrease in average total investments of $40.3 million, offset by an increase of $22.0 million in average loan balances. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $10.9 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $10.2 million and average borrowings decreased slightly by $677,000.

As compared to the same period in 2023, the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 40 basis points to 3.57% from 3.17%, primarily due to an 11 basis points increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $3.35 billion and a 36 basis points decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.52 billion. Average earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $76.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to a $61.9 million increase in average loans and a $14.3 million increase in average total investments. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $33.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by the increase in average borrowings of $60.3 million, offset by a $27.0 decrease in average interest-bearing deposits.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $5.3 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 19.6%, from the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower gains on sale from Small Business Administration ("SBA") and residential mortgage loans, servicing income from SBA loans, mortgage loan fees from lower volume and other income from unrealized losses recognized on our equity securities, offset by higher servicing income from mortgage loans. SBA loan sales totaled $19.2 million (sales premium of 6.25%) during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $28.9 million (sales premium of 6.67%) during the third quarter of 2024. Mortgage loan originations totaled $103.3 million during the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $122.4 million during the third quarter of 2024. No mortgage loans were sold during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $54.2 million of mortgage loan sales (average sales premium of 1.03%) during the third quarter of 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2024, we recorded a $31,000 fair value adjustment charge on our SBA servicing asset compared to a fair value gain of $202,000 during the third quarter of 2024. We also recorded a $232,000 fair value impairment recovery on our mortgage servicing asset during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a $252,000 fair value impairment charge recorded during the third quarter of 2024.

Compared to the same period in 2023, noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $609,000, or 12.9%, primarily due to higher gains on sale of SBA loans and servicing income from our mortgage loans, offset by decreases in mortgage loan fees from lower volume and servicing income from SBA loans, as well as lower other income from unrealized losses recognized on our equity securities. During the fourth quarter of 2023, we recorded a $147,000 fair value gain on our SBA servicing asset.

Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $23.1 million, an increase of $4.9 million, or 26.7%, from the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to higher mortgage loan fees from higher volume, as well as higher gains on sale and servicing income from mortgage loans, offset by decreases in gains on sale and servicing income of SBA loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $14.3 million, an increase of $666,000, or 4.9%, from $13.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to the increase in salary and employee benefits which included higher commissions from higher loan volume and higher employee salaries, 401k match and FICA taxes, partially offset by lower other real estate owned expenses. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest expense during the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $411,000, or 3.0%, primarily due to higher salary and employee benefits, occupancy expense, data processing expense, security expense and loan related expenses, offset by lower FDIC insurance premiums and professional fees.

Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $53.4 million, an increase of $5.7 million, or 11.8%, from $47.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and employee benefits due to the increase in the number of full time equivalent employees during 2024, higher commissions from higher loan volume and higher employee insurance and stock based compensation. We also recognized higher expenses related to depreciation, rent, data processing, security, audit and accounting services, other real estate owned and FDIC insurance premiums. These expense increases were partially offset by lower loan related expenses and legal fees.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 40.5% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 37.0% and 45.1% for the third quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the efficiency ratio was 37.8 % compared to 39.9% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 22.1%, compared to 26.3% for the third quarter of 2024 and 29.7% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company's effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 26.1% compared to 28.3% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in the effective tax rate during the fourth quarter of 2024 was due to a tax provision to tax return adjustment recorded for our 2023 state tax returns filed during the third and fourth quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $3.59 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $24.8 million, or 0.7%, from $3.57 billion at September 30, 2024, and an increase of $91.2 million, or 2.6%, from $3.50 billion at December 31, 2023. The $24.8 million increase in total assets at December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024 was primarily due to increases in loans held for investment of $70.1 million and interest rate derivatives of $2.9 million, partially offset by decreases in cash and due from banks of $42.4 million and loans held for sale of $4.6 million. The $91.2 million increase in total assets at December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023 was primarily due to increases in cash and due from banks of $94.2 million, loans held for investment of $15.8 million, federal funds sold of $10.9 million, Federal Home Loan Bank stock of $2.4 million and bank owned life insurance of $2.3 million, partially offset by decreases in loans held for sale of $22.3 million and interest rate derivatives of $10.0 million.

Our investment securities portfolio made up only 0.77% of our total assets at December 31, 2024 compared to 0.81% and 0.82% at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Loans

Loans held for investment were $3.16 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $70.1 million, or 2.3%, compared to $3.09 billion at September 30, 2024, and an increase of $15.8 million, or 0.5%, compared to $3.14 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in loans at December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024 was due to a $27.0 million increase in residential mortgage loans, a $23.1 million increase in commercial real estate loans, a $14.6 million increase in commercial and industrial loans and a $5.0 million increase in construction and development loans. Loans classified as held for sale totaled $4.6 million and $22.3 million at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. There were no loans classified as held for sale at December 31, 2024.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.74 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $13.7 million, or 0.5%, compared to total deposits of $2.72 billion at September 30, 2024, and an increase of $5.9 million, or 0.2%, compared to total deposits of $2.73 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in total deposits at December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024 was due to a $58.4 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits and a $6.6 million increase in money market accounts (includes $38.6 million decrease in brokered money market accounts), offset by a $35.0 million decrease in time deposits and a $16.2 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $536.3 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $552.5 million at September 30, 2024 and $512.0 million at December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 19.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2024, compared to 20.3% at September 30, 2024 and 18.7% at December 31, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits were $2.20 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $2.17 billion at September 30, 2024 and $2.22 billion at December 31, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 80.4 % of total deposits at December 31, 2024, compared to 79.7% at September 30, 2024 and 81.3% at December 31, 2023.

Uninsured deposits were 24.1% of total deposits at December 31, 2024, compared to 23.6% and 26.5% at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. As of December 31, 2024, we had $1.29 billion of available borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank ($692.6 million), Federal Reserve Discount Window ($551.6 million) and various other financial institutions (fed fund lines totaling $47.5 million).

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $202,000 during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to provision for credit losses of $582,000 and $782,000 recorded during the third quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023, respectively. The provision expense recorded during the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the increase in reserves allocated to our individually analyzed loans, as well as the increase in general reserves allocated to our commercial and industrial loan portfolio. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 0.01%, compared to net charge-offs of 0.00% for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.04% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs to average loans for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 0.00% compared to 0.02% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Nonperforming assets totaled $18.4 million, or 0.51% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, an increase of $2.6 million from $15.8 million, or 0.44% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, and an increase of $2.3 million from $16.1 million, or 0.46% of total assets, at December 31, 2023. The increase in nonperforming assets at December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024 was due to a $3.7 million increase in nonaccrual loans offset by a $1.1 million decrease in other real estate owned.

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.59% at December 31, 2024, compared to 0.60% at September 30, 2024 and 0.57% at December 31, 2023. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 104.08% at December 31, 2024, compared to 129.85% and 123.36% at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 20 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of current and future economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services industry, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; risks arising from media coverage of the banking industry; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; changes in prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; changes in tax laws; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine or the conflict in Israel and the surrounding region; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, . In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA



























As of and for the Three Months Ended


As of and for the Year Ended




December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2024


2024


2024


2024


2023


2024


2023


Selected income statement data:























Interest income

$

52,614

$

53,833

$

54,108

$

52,358

$

50,671

$

212,913

$

192,827

Interest expense

22,554

23,544

23,396

25,273

24,549

94,767

91,348

Net interest income

30,060

30,289

30,712

27,085

26,122

118,146

101,479

Provision for credit losses

202

582

(128)

(140)

782

516

(15)

Noninterest income

5,321

6,615

5,559

5,568

4,712

23,063

18,204

Noninterest expense

14,326

13,660

13,032

12,361

13,915

53,379

47,726

Income tax expense

4,618

5,961

6,430

5,801

4,790

22,810

20,359

Net income

16,235

16,701

16,937

14,631

11,347

64,504

51,613

Per share data:























Basic income per share

$

0.64

$

0.66

$

0.67

$

0.58

$

0.45

$

2.55

$

2.05

Diluted income per share

$

0.63

$

0.65

$

0.66

$

0.57

$

0.44

$

2.52

$

2.02

Dividends per share

$

0.23

$

0.20

$

0.20

$

0.20

$

0.18

$

0.83

$

0.72

Book value per share (at period end)

$

16.59

$

16.07

$

16.08

$

15.73

$

15.14

$

16.59

$

15.14

Shares of common stock outstanding

25,402,782

25,331,916

25,331,916

25,205,506

25,205,506

25,402,782

25,205,506

Weighted average diluted shares

25,659,483

25,674,858

25,568,333

25,548,089

25,543,861

25,582,121

25,518,516

Performance ratios:























Return on average assets

1.82

%

1.86

%

1.89

%

1.65

%

1.29

%

1.81

%

1.50

%

Return on average equity

15.84

16.26

17.10

15.41

11.71

16.16

14.10

Dividend payout ratio

36.18

30.58

30.03

34.77

40.36

32.80

35.43

Yield on total loans

6.31

6.43

6.46

6.34

6.11

6.38

5.97

Yield on average earning assets

6.25

6.36

6.45

6.27

6.14

6.33

5.94

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities

3.55

3.69

3.68

3.94

3.91

3.72

3.73

Cost of deposits

3.45

3.61

3.63

3.97

3.95

3.67

3.85

Net interest margin

3.57

3.58

3.66

3.24

3.17

3.51

3.13

Efficiency ratio(1)

40.49

37.01

35.93

37.86

45.13

37.80

39.88

Asset quality data (at period end):























Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment

0.01

%

0.00

%

(0.01)

%

(0.00)

%

0.04

%

0.00

%

0.02

%

Nonperforming assets to gross loans held for investment and OREO

0.58

0.51

0.47

0.47

0.51

0.58

0.51

ACL to nonperforming loans

104.08

129.85

138.11

135.23

123.36

104.08

123.36

ACL to loans held for investment

0.59

0.60

0.58

0.58

0.57

0.59

0.57

Balance sheet and capital ratios:























Gross loans held for investment to deposits

115.66

%

113.67

%

112.85

%

111.03

%

115.38

%

115.66

%

115.38

%

Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits

19.60

20.29

20.54

19.43

18.75

19.60

18.75

Investment securities to assets

0.77

0.81

0.78

0.78

0.82

0.77

0.82

Common equity to assets

11.72

11.41

11.26

10.87

10.89

11.72

10.89

Leverage ratio

11.42

11.12

10.75

10.27

10.20

11.42

10.20

Common equity tier 1 ratio

19.17

19.08

18.25

16.96

16.73

19.17

16.73

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

19.17

19.08

18.25

16.96

16.73

19.17

16.73

Total risk-based capital ratio

20.05

19.98

19.12

17.81

17.60

20.05

17.60

Mortgage and SBA loan data:























Mortgage loans serviced for others

$

527,039

$

556,442

$

529,823

$

443,905

$

443,072

$

527,039

$

443,072

Mortgage loan production

103,250

122,355

94,056

94,016

128,931

413,677

336,987

Mortgage loan sales

-

54,193

111,424

21,873

-

187,490

-

SBA/USDA loans serviced for others

479,669

487,359

486,051

516,425

508,000

479,669

508,000

SBA loan production

35,730

35,839

8,297

10,949

27,529

90,815

88,090

SBA loan sales

19,236

28,858

-

24,065

-

72,159

71,925

______________________________________

(1) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



















As of the Quarter Ended



December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2024


2024


2024


2024


2023

ASSETS
















Cash and due from banks

$

236,338

$

278,752

$

325,026

$

254,331

$

142,152

Federal funds sold

13,537

12,462

2,833

4,505

2,653

Cash and cash equivalents

249,875

291,214

327,859

258,836

144,805

Equity securities

10,300

10,568

10,276

10,288

10,335

Securities available for sale (at fair value)

17,391

18,206

17,825

18,057

18,493

Loans held for investment

3,157,935

3,087,826

3,090,498

3,115,871

3,142,105

Allowance for credit losses

(18,744)

(18,589)

(17,960)

(17,982)

(18,112)

Loans less allowance for credit losses

3,139,191

3,069,237

3,072,538

3,097,889

3,123,993

Loans held for sale

-

4,598

-

72,610

22,267

Accrued interest receivable

15,858

15,667

15,286

15,686

15,125

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

20,251

20,251

20,251

19,063

17,846

Premises and equipment, net

18,276

18,158

18,160

18,081

18,132

Operating lease right-of-use asset

7,850

7,171

7,599

8,030

8,472

Foreclosed real estate, net

427

1,515

1,452

1,452

1,466

SBA servicing asset, net

7,274

7,309

7,108

7,611

7,251

Mortgage servicing asset, net

1,409

1,296

1,454

937

1,273

Bank owned life insurance

73,285

72,670

72,061

71,492

70,957

Interest rate derivatives

21,790

18,895

36,196

38,682

31,781

Other assets

10,868

12,451

7,305

8,505

10,627

Total assets

$

3,594,045

$

3,569,206

$

3,615,370

$

3,647,219

$

3,502,823
















LIABILITIES
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

536,276

$

552,472

$

564,076

$

546,760

$

512,045

Interest-bearing deposits

2,200,522

2,170,648

2,181,784

2,267,098

2,218,891

Total deposits

2,736,798

2,723,120

2,745,860

2,813,858

2,730,936

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

375,000

375,000

375,000

350,000

325,000

Operating lease liability

7,940

7,295

7,743

8,189

8,651

Accrued interest payable

3,498

3,593

3,482

3,059

4,133

Other liabilities

49,456

53,013

76,057

75,509

52,586

Total liabilities

$

3,172,692

$

3,162,021

$

3,208,142

$

3,250,615

$

3,121,306
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
















Preferred stock

-

-

-

-

-

Common stock

254

253

253

252

252

Additional paid-in capital

49,216

47,481

46,644

46,105

45,699

Retained earnings

358,704

348,343

336,749

324,900

315,356

Accumulated other comprehensive income

13,179

11,108

23,582

25,347

20,210

Total shareholders' equity

421,353

407,185

407,228

396,604

381,517

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,594,045

$

3,569,206

$

3,615,370

$

3,647,219

$

3,502,823

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

























Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2024


2024


2024


2024


2023


2024


2023

Interest and dividend income:




















Loans, including fees

$

49,790

$

50,336

$

50,527

$

50,117

$

47,367

$

200,770

$

181,883

Other investment income

2,663

3,417

3,547

2,211

3,267

11,838

10,767

Federal funds sold

161

80

34

30

37

305

177

Total interest income

52,614

53,833

54,108

52,358

50,671

212,913

192,827






















Interest expense:




















Deposits

18,618

19,602

19,735

22,105

21,691

80,060

80,607

FHLB advances and other borrowings

3,936

3,942

3,661

3,168

2,858

14,707

10,741

Total interest expense

22,554

23,544

23,396

25,273

24,549

94,767

91,348






















Net interest income

30,060

30,289

30,712

27,085

26,122

118,146

101,479






















Provision for credit losses

202

582

(128)

(140)

782

516

(15)






















Net interest income after provision for loan losses

29,858

29,707

30,840

27,225

25,340

117,630

101,494






















Noninterest income:




















Service charges on deposit accounts

563

531

532

447

515

2,073

1,918

Other service charges, commissions and fees

1,748

1,915

1,573

1,612

2,039

6,848

5,657

Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans

-

526

1,177

222

-

1,914

-

Mortgage servicing income, net

690

422

1,107

229

39

2,448

(193)

Gain on sale of SBA loans

811

1,083

-

1,051

-

2,945

3,299

SBA servicing income, net

956

1,231

560

1,496

1,324

4,243

4,796

Other income

553

907

610

511

795

2,592

2,727

Total noninterest income

5,321

6,615

5,559

5,568

4,712

23,063

18,204






















Noninterest expense:




















Salaries and employee benefits

9,277

8,512

8,048

7,370

8,971

33,207

29,304

Occupancy

1,406

1,430

1,334

1,354

1,368

5,524

4,893

Data Processing

335

311

353

294

301

1,293

1,229

Advertising

160

145

157

172

160

634

614

Other expenses

3,148

3,262

3,140

3,171

3,115

12,721

11,686

Total noninterest expense

14,326

13,660

13,032

12,361

13,915

53,379

47,726






















Income before provision for income taxes

20,853

22,662

23,367

20,432

16,137

87,314

71,972

Provision for income taxes

4,618

5,961

6,430

5,801

4,790

22,810

20,359

Net income available to common shareholders

$

16,235

$

16,701

$

16,937

$

14,631

$

11,347

$

64,504

$

51,613

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

QTD AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES





























Three Months Ended




December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023




Average


Interest and


Yield /


Average


Interest and


Yield /


Average


Interest and


Yield /


(Dollars in thousands)

Balance


Fees


Rate


Balance


Fees


Rate


Balance


Fees


Rate


Earning Assets:


























Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$

180,628

$

2,560

5.64

%

$

220,826

$

3,308

5.96

%

$

165,877

$

2,938

7.03

%

Investment securities

31,208

264

3.37

31,309

189

2.40

31,685

366

4.58

Total investments

211,836

2,824

5.30

252,135

3,497

5.52

197,562

3,304

6.64

Construction and development

17,974

384

8.50

14,170

302

8.48

18,002

344

7.58

Commercial real estate

757,937

16,481

8.65

740,720

17,132

9.20

664,570

14,934

8.92

Commercial and industrial

73,468

1,703

9.22

64,584

1,593

9.81

59,465

1,473

9.83

Residential real estate

2,287,731

31,172

5.42

2,295,573

31,267

5.42

2,333,247

30,577

5.20

Consumer and other

282

50

70.54

394

42

42.41

258

39

59.97

Gross loans(2)

3,137,392

49,790

6.31

3,115,441

50,336

6.43

3,075,542

47,367

6.11

Total earning assets

3,349,228

52,614

6.25

3,367,576

53,833

6.36

3,273,104

50,671

6.14

Noninterest-earning assets

192,088






207,093






223,630





Total assets

3,541,316






3,574,669






3,496,734





Interest-bearing liabilities:


























NOW and savings deposits

133,728

685

2.04

119,759

770

2.56

133,765

396

1.17

Money market deposits

991,207

6,347

2.55

982,517

6,156

2.49

1,051,797

10,609

4.00

Time deposits

1,025,049

11,586

4.50

1,057,956

12,676

4.77

991,416

10,686

4.28

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,149,984

18,618

3.45

2,160,232

19,602

3.61

2,176,978

21,691

3.95

Borrowings

375,000

3,936

4.18

375,677

3,942

4.17

314,682

2,858

3.60

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,524,984

22,554

3.55

2,535,909

23,544

3.69

2,491,660

24,549

3.91

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:


























Noninterest-bearing deposits

533,931






542,939






530,935





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

74,696






87,156






89,615





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

608,627






630,095






620,550





Shareholders' equity

407,705






408,665






384,524





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,541,316





$

3,574,669





$

3,496,734





Net interest income



$

30,060





$

30,289





$

26,122


Net interest spread






2.70






2.67






2.23

Net interest margin






3.57






3.58






3.17

______________________________________

(1)

Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

YTD AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES





















Year Ended




December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023




Average


Interest and


Yield /


Average


Interest and


Yield /


(Dollars in thousands)

Balance


Fees


Rate


Balance


Fees


Rate


Earning Assets:


















Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$

185,696

$

11,289

6.08

%

$

167,024

$

9,995

5.98

%

Investment securities

31,373

854

2.72

32,330

949

2.94

Total investments

217,069

12,143

5.59

199,354

10,944

5.49

Construction and development

17,148

1,511

8.81

31,955

1,864

5.83

Commercial real estate

738,200

66,751

9.04

659,432

57,710

8.75

Commercial and industrial

67,964

6,597

9.71

54,100

5,110

9.45

Residential real estate

2,321,075

125,737

5.42

2,299,246

117,071

5.09

Consumer and other

304

174

57.24

195

128

65.64

Gross loans(2)

3,144,691

200,770

6.38

3,044,928

181,883

5.97

Total earning assets

3,361,760

212,913

6.33

3,244,282

192,827

5.94

Noninterest-earning assets

209,058






198,938





Total assets

3,570,818






3,443,220





Interest-bearing liabilities:


















NOW and savings deposits

138,827

3,537

2.55

146,543

2,264

1.54

Money market deposits

1,012,309

28,331

2.80

1,006,360

42,347

4.21

Time deposits

1,031,942

48,192

4.67

940,911

35,996

3.83

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,183,078

80,060

3.67

2,093,814

80,607

3.85

Borrowings

365,990

14,707

4.02

353,149

10,741

3.04

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,549,068

94,767

3.72

2,446,963

91,348

3.73

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:


















Noninterest-bearing deposits

536,084






555,840





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

86,496






74,254





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

622,580






630,094





Shareholders' equity

399,170






366,163





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,570,818





$

3,443,220





Net interest income



$

118,146





$

101,479


Net interest spread






2.61






2.21

Net interest margin






3.51






3.13

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

LOAN DATA






























As of the Quarter Ended




December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


June 30, 2024


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023







% of





% of





% of





% of





% of


(Dollars in thousands)

Amount


Total


Amount


Total


Amount


Total


Amount


Total


Amount


Total


Construction and development

$

21,569

0.7

%

$

16,539

0.5

%

$

13,564

0.4

%

$

27,762

0.9

%

$

23,262

0.7

%

Commercial real estate

762,033

24.1

738,929

23.9

733,845

23.7

724,263

23.2

711,177

22.6

Commercial and industrial

78,220

2.5

63,606

2.1

68,300

2.2

68,560

2.2

65,904

2.1

Residential real estate

2,303,234

72.7

2,276,210

73.5

2,282,630

73.7

2,303,400

73.7

2,350,299

74.6

Consumer and other

260

-

215

-

230

-

247

-

319

-

Gross loans held for investment

$

3,165,316

100.0

%

$

3,095,499

100.0

%

$

3,098,569

100.0

%

$

3,124,232

100.0

%

$

3,150,961

100.0

%

Unearned income

(7,381)



(7,673)



(8,071)



(8,361)



(8,856)


Allowance for credit losses

(18,744)



(18,589)



(17,960)



(17,982)



(18,112)


Net loans held for investment

$

3,139,191


$

3,069,237


$

3,072,538


$

3,097,889


$

3,123,993


METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

NONPERFORMING ASSETS




















As of the Quarter Ended




December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


(Dollars in thousands)

2024


2024


2024


2024


2023


Nonaccrual loans

$

18,010

$

14,316

$

13,004

$

13,297

$

14,682

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing

-

-

-

-

-

Total non-performing loans

18,010

14,316

13,004

13,297

14,682

Other real estate owned

427

1,515

1,452

1,452

1,466

Total non-performing assets

$

18,437

$

15,831

$

14,456

$

14,749

$

16,148

















Nonperforming loans to gross loans held for investment

0.57

%

0.46

%

0.42

%

0.43

%

0.47

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.51

0.44

0.40

0.40

0.46

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

104.08

129.85

138.11

135.23

123.36

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES


























As of and for the Three Months Ended


As of and for the Year Ended




December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,


(Dollars in thousands)

2024


2024


2024


2024


2023


2024


2023


Balance, beginning of period

$

18,589

$

17,960

$

17,982

$

18,112

$

17,660

$

18,112

$

13,888

Net charge-offs/(recoveries):





















Construction and development

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial real estate

-

-

(82)

(1)

224

(83)

450

Commercial and industrial

99

24

(1)

(3)

85

119

289

Residential real estate

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Consumer and other

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)

99

24

(83)

(4)

309

36

739

Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL)

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,055

Provision for loan losses

254

653

(105)

(134)

761

668

(92)

Balance, end of period

$

18,744

$

18,589

$

17,960

$

17,982

$

18,112

$

18,744

$

18,112

Total loans at end of period(1)

$

3,165,316

$

3,095,499

$

3,098,569

$

3,124,232

$

3,150,961

$

3,165,316

$

3,150,961

Average loans(1)

$

3,135,093

$

3,115,441

$

3,108,303

$

3,134,286

$

3,064,409

$

3,125,389

$

3,039,361

Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans

0.01

%

0.00

%

(0.01)

%

(0.00)

%

0.04

%

0.00

%

0.02

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.59

0.60

0.58

0.58

0.57

0.59

0.57

______________________________________

(1) Excludes loans held for sale.

