Omdia: Tiktok And Youtube Dominate Video Platforms For Millennials And Gen Z In The USA

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Omdia's latest consumer survey , TikTok and YouTube have emerged as the leading platforms for 18-35-year-olds in the USA. These platforms have outpaced Instagram, Facebook, and Netflix, solidifying their dominance across the video landscape.

TikTok USA users also use other social media apps

YouTube, Netflix and Social Video Platforms lead the charts

Netflix SVOD revenues represent 48 percent of the total LATAM SVOD market

In 2024, TikTok surpassed 1.9 billion monthly active users (MAUs) globally, including 145 million MAUs in the USA. In terms of video revenues, TikTok led global rankings, amassing $63.3 billion (including China), nearly doubling YouTube's global advertising revenue of $33.3 billion. Within the USA, TikTok's advertising revenues reached approximately $8 billion.

Speaking at Content Americas 2025, Maria Rua Aguete, Senior Research Director at Omdia , said, "There is no doubt about the enormous impact platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Meta have on media consumption in the USA."

Rua Aguete also highlighted significant audience overlap among platforms, revealing that 92% of TikTok users also engage with YouTube monthly, with 61% using YouTube daily. In comparison, Instagram Reels and Facebook Video attract 76% of TikTok users monthly, while daily usage stands at 50% for Instagram and 44% for Facebook.

Rua Aguete further noted, "Should a USA TikTok ban occur, it's likely that millions of users would increase their engagement with YouTube and Meta platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, rather than switching to new apps. That said, new apps have certainly gained traction amidst discussions of a possible TikTok ban."

Another emerging trend is the shift in viewing habits with TikTok, Facebook and Instagram usage remaining predominantly mobile-centric. 52% of YouTube viewing in the USA now occurs on TVs, a figure that continues to rise as connected TV adoption grows.

Omdia's research also highlights TikTok's strong cultural resonance within Hispanic communities in the USA with Hispanic users engaging more frequently compared to non-Hispanic users.

Latin America's total subscription video on demand (SVOD) subscriptions are projected to grow from 154 million in 2024 to 174 million in 2025, adding 20 million new subscribers in a year.

Netflix remains the leader in the region, ending 2024 with 51 million subscriptions and forecasted to reach 57 million by 2025 and 70 million by 2029. Its success stems from its ad-supported tiers and substantial investments in Spanish-language content, accounting for 48% of regional SVOD revenues. Disney+ follows with 12% and Paramount+ holds 8%.

Disney+ subscriptions are expected to reach 20 million by 2025, bolstered by the Q2 2024 merger of Star+ and Combo+ and the introduction of an ad-supported tier.

Rua Aguete emphasized the importance of Mexico and Brazil to Netflix's growth, noting, "Netflix not only leads globally but is cementing its dominance in Latin America. Its investments in Spanish-language content and advertising models are driving growth across the region."

