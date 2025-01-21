26North Announces A Forward Flow Agreement With Stream Innovations To Purchase Up To $250 Million Of Home Improvement Loans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 26North Partners LP ("26North"), a next-generation alternatives firm, is pleased to announce it has closed on a forward flow agreement to purchase up to $250 million in home improvement loans originated by Stream Innovations, ("Stream"), a leader in origination technology.

Stream is a leading financial company that provides point-of-sale financing solutions for the home improvement industry. Stream currently has over $1 billion in loans under management and has originated over $1.3 billion in high-quality home improvement loans since inception.

Led by 26North's Investment Grade Alpha ("IGA") team, the Stream partnership is emblematic of IGA's strategy. IGA originates and structures bespoke credit investments for insurance companies and other investors seeking enhanced risk-adjusted returns across the investment-grade spectrum.

"We believe this partnership highlights 26North's robust asset-backed finance capabilities in the private markets, enabling us to deliver tailored solutions that meet the complex needs of our clients," said 26North Partner Cole Charnas. "We are excited to partner with Stream to drive this next phase of growth for the company."

"We are thrilled to partner with 26North as we continue to broaden and deepen our capital markets foundation," said PJ Singh, CEO of Stream. "This partnership creates the perfect complement to our existing forward flow, warehouse and securitization program and enables us to continue to increase our presence in the home improvement loan market."

For more information about 26North, please visit .

About 26North

26North Partners LP is an integrated, multi-asset class investment platform that provides investment advice and opportunities to its clients related to a variety of investment strategies, including, but not limited to, private equity, credit, and insurance and reinsurance solutions.

The 26North team brings decades of experience managing third-party capital to help clients achieve their financial goals while leaving a lasting impact on the communities where it operates. Since launching in late 2022, 26North has grown to approximately $25 billion in assets under management.

About Stream Innovations, Inc.

Stream Innovations, Inc. is a leading financial technology company that provides point-of-sale financing solutions for the home improvement industry. Founded in 2020, the firm is headquartered in Conshohocken, PA and conducts business across the United States.

Media Contact:

Cristina Alesci

[email protected]

SOURCE 26North

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED