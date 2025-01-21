Notification Of Major Shareholding
Date
1/21/2025 9:46:15 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement
21 January 2025
Announcement No. 5
Notification of major shareholding
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Norges bank has acquired share capital and voting rights in NKT A/S resulting in the 5% threshold to be passed.
Norges Bank's aggregated position of shares and financial instruments is now 2,704,216 shares corresponding to 5.03% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.
Contact
Investors
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / ...
Press
Louise Westh Naldal, Head of Group Communications
+45 2982 0022 / ...
Attachments
Major shareholder notification_standard form_Norges Bank
Notification of major shareholding_Norges Bank_20250121
MENAFN21012025004107003653ID1109113495
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.