Phil Mcgovern Joins Tanenbaum Keale, Adding Accomplished Commercial Practitioner To Firm’S Strengths

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanenbaum Keale LLP is pleased to announce Philip F. McGovern Jr. has joined the firm as a partner.

An accomplished and experienced commercial practitioner, McGovern combines his strong and diverse business background to provide clients pathways to the successful of complex matters. Additionally, he will serve as outside general corporate counsel to a wide range of companies, varying in size and industry, providing guidance in formation, financing, contractual negotiation, acquisitions/dispositions, succession planning and litigation.

McGovern's practice includes both transactional and litigated matters. He has assisted numerous large organizations in significant real estate development and commercial leasing projects across the United States. He also regularly facilitates negotiations in the disposition of assets, and is well versed in financing matters, including traditional lending and corporate trust work.

In the litigation arena, McGovern has successfully litigated matters on behalf of large healthcare organizations, real estate entities, small to mid-cap companies and shareholders of closely held corporations.

“Phil's accomplished and curated track record speaks volumes about his lawyering skills, and his addition to our firm enhances and expands our abilities to handle the commercial needs of our clients,” Tanenbaum Keale Co-Chair James H. Keale said.“Having been privileged to know Phil for decades, I can attest to the fact his integrity, leadership skills and strategic approach to both the practice of law and management of law firms in our ever-changing profession, will enhance the future of our firm. Phil will also be a central player in our governance and management as TK plots its course for the next decade. As the former Managing Partner of one of this state's largest law firms, his exceptional capabilities in law firm management made him an ideal target for TK. Perhaps it was best said in ROI's Influencer Power Listing – Lawyers which wrote: '[P]lenty of praise for McGovern. He is a lawyer's lawyer, a worthy adversary, principled. It's his persona and legal ability that make him a magnet for talent.'”

McGovern completed his undergraduate studies at Saint Michael's College and earned his legal degree from the Seton Hall University School of Law, which honored him with the Distinguished Graduate Award in 2022. He completed a clerkship with the Hon. Alfred M. Wolin in the Superior Court of New Jersey before entering private practice.

In addition to notable legal work, McGovern maintains a lengthy list of current and past involvements with professional and civic organizations, including board positions with the Supreme Court of New Jersey District V-C Ethics Committee, New Jersey State Bar Association, Essex and Hudson counties (New Jersey) bar associations, Jersey City Economic Development Corporation, Hudson County Chamber of Commerce, Township of Nutley (New Jersey), Saint Peter's Preparatory High School and St. Michael's College.

Tanenbaum Keale LLP is a litigation boutique representing leading national and international corporations in matters ranging from product liability and catastrophic injury to environmental and toxic tort litigation. Tanenbaum Keale provides these services from a platform that integrates decades of litigation management, resolution, trial and appellate experience with cutting-edge technological tools that provide unique opportunities for collaboration and partnerships with clients. Together with its litigation technology subsidiary Xerdict Group LLC, Tanenbaum Keale has offices in New Jersey, New York, Virginia and Florida.

