Consumer, B2B Marketing Executive To Drive Growth For Chief Outsiders Clients

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tara Weymon Leonard, with 25 years' Fortune 500 and B2B marketing experience, will now accelerate client revenue as a Fractional CMO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Leonard joined Chief Outsiders' team of more than 120 Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs).

“Known for her engineering-meets-creative mindset, Tara specializes in digital transformation to help businesses outperform the competition, ensuring strategic alignment that drives sustainable, profitable growth,” said Slade Kobran, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders.“We're excited to add her deep consumer and digital marketing experience to our battle-tested network of marketing professionals.”

As a seasoned executive, Leonard bridges strategy and execution, bringing high-impact big company expertise to small and mid-sized businesses, using digital to help them scale faster, compete smarter, and maximize long-term value.

Consumer & Digital Marketing Leadership

As a Chief Outsiders Consumer & Digital-focused Fractional CMO, Leonard brings deep industry experience to drive growth at client companies. For example, prior to joining Chief Outsiders, as Vice President Global B2B & Field Marketing at MillerKnoll, she delivered 12% YoY sales growth and 10% cost savings while leading the digital marketing transformation for the company's largest strategic initiatives. And at The Estee Lauder Companies as Vice President North America Marketing for Jo Malone London, she drove 14.5% retail sales growth for this market leader in luxe prestige fragrance.

Leonard's executive marketing experience also includes roles as Executive Director, North America Marketing at Estee Lauder, and multiple roles at Unilever, including Senior Global Brand Manager, Vaseline Masterbrand. Prior to her experience at Unilever, Leonard filled Brand Manager roles at Cadbury Schweppes Americas Beverages. Tara's career journey began at Procter & Gamble, first as an engineer in Product Development and then in Brand Marketing.

To support her successful executive marketing career, Leonard earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing/Corporate Strategy from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan and a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. She also earned HubSpot Certifications in Content, Inbound, and Social Media Marketing and attended Estee Lauder Bryn Mawr & University of Oxford Executive Development Programs.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, the nation's leading Executives-as-a-Service firm, helps CEOs identify and deploy the fractional marketing and sales executives they need to accelerate growth. The firm's cohesive team of more than 120 fractional executives act as Strategic OperatorsTM to achieve results. They blend insight, strategy, and execution to deliver revenue engines that drive long-term profitable growth for businesses.

Chief Outsiders' fractional executives drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements. Having served on the executive teams of more than 2,000 client companies, each Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer has led marketing or sales at a diverse set of large corporations, including many Fortune 500 firms. Inc. Magazine has recognized Chief Outsiders for ten consecutive years as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companie in the US. The company was also recognized as a Forbes Small Giant in 2019.

“The Growth Gears : Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” is an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs co-authored by Chief Outsiders' CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes. For additional information about the companies and CEOs who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, visit us at .

