Better U Launches Free Mental Health Support For Los Angeles Wildfire Survivors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) When the smoke clears, it's the resilience and unity of our community that will help rebuild what's been lost.” - Derek Du ChesneLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the devastating impact of recent Los Angeles wildfires, Better U announces the launch of free virtual mental services for affected community members, beginning with grief and resilience group sessions on January 16th, 2025.



“When the smoke clears, it's the resilience and unity of our community that will help rebuild what's been lost,” says Derek Du Chesne , Founder & CEO of Better U.“These support groups provide a crucial space for processing grief and building resilience during the recovery process.”



The virtual sessions, led by licensed therapists, which began on Thursday, January 16th, at 7:00 PM PST. These groups complement Better U's existing mental health initiatives, including ongoing support groups for those who have lost loved ones to suicide, veterans support group,



“Natural disasters can trigger complex emotional responses, often reopening previous trauma,” explains Du Chesne.“By offering these services at no cost, we're ensuring that mental health support is accessible to everyone affected by these fires, regardless of their circumstances.”



Community members can access these free support services by visiting href="relief" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">betterucare/relief. The virtual format allows participants to join from any location, removing barriers to mental health support during this critical time.



Better U remains committed to transforming loss into a foundation for new beginnings, supporting the Los Angeles community through both immediate crisis response and long-term emotional recovery.



For more information about Better U's mental health services or to join the support groups, visit betterucare/relief.



About Better U:

Better U is redefining mental healthcare by moving beyond the traditional diagnose-and-treat approach, embracing a holistic model that fosters self-exploration, neurological reset, and the integration of mind and body. By harnessing the transformative potential of psychedelic-assisted therapies, including ketamine treatments, psychiatry, and talk therapy, alongside clinical weight loss and sexual health programs, Better U is dedicated to driving personal growth and enhancing brain function for sustainable, lasting change. With unwavering support at every step, Better U empowers individuals to embark on a journey toward better mental and physical well-being, celebrating breakthroughs and progress along the way.

