Miami International Holdings Promotes Joseph Bracco To Executive Vice President, Global Head Of Sales

MIAMI and PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated markets across multiple asset classes, today announced the of Joseph Bracco to the position of Executive Vice President, Global Head of Sales.

"Joe's expertise in developing and managing client relationships has been instrumental to the growth of MIH, and this promotion is a recognition of his substantial contributions to the company," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIH. "His ability to execute on our growth plans while scaling them to meet the demands of our larger organization has been a key factor to our success."

Mr. Bracco has been an integral part of the MIH senior management team since joining the company in 2015, leading MIH's sales efforts since then. He has leveraged his extensive knowledge of financial markets across asset classes and deep professional networks to establish strong relationships within the trading community.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be a part of MIAX's evolution throughout the last decade and proud to have played a major part in growing market share across our platforms," said Mr. Bracco. "I truly appreciate this recognition and look forward to working with our current and future market participants to expand our industry footprint as we launch new products across the U.S. derivatives markets."

Mr. Bracco's career spans over 40 years in financial markets. His contributions at MIH include initiating and managing relationships within the financial industry, as well as strategic development of new products and venues. Mr. Bracco is currently focusing his efforts on the launch of the MIAX SapphireTM trading floor in Miami, new product expansion on MIAX FuturesTM, and growth strategy for MIAX Pearl EquitiesTM.

Before joining MIH in 2015, Mr. Bracco spent nearly eight years at BATS Global Markets, Inc. where he was Senior Vice President and held several senior sales and strategic relations roles. Prior to joining BATS, Mr. Bracco spent over 20 years in senior sales and trading roles at Cantor Fitzgerald and its affiliates, including eSpeed and BGC Partners.

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX SapphireTM), MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (MIAX FuturesTM), MIAX Derivatives Exchange (MIAXdxTM), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all four exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl EquitiesTM. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism.

MIAX Futures is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MIAX Futures is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

MIAXdx is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Chicago, IL and Miami, FL. MIAX Futures offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. MIAXdx offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Media Contact:

Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer

(609) 955-2091

[email protected]

