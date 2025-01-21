Avante Announces Over 100% Increase In Avante Black Sales

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Year-to-date in Fiscal 2025, Avante Black sales have increased over 100% compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year and now represents over 10% of the Company's total revenues.

Avante Black is the Company's elite security division which provides an unmatched level of protection and investigation services, crises management, and cybersecurity for high-net worth individuals and corporations.

TORONTO, Ontario, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Corp Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“ Avante ” or the“ Company ”), a global provider of technology enabled security solutions and services is pleased to provide an update on the growing success of its elite security division, Avante Black. Year-to-date in Fiscal 2025, Avante Black sales have increased over 100% compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year. Since its launch in January 2023, the division has expanded its services with the addition of 24-hour military trained dedicated residential guarding for high-profile clients and now represents over 10% of the Company's total revenues. With a commitment to redefining security standards, Avante Black brings together a team of experts, including veterans from the elite forces, who blend covert operations expertise with cutting-edge technology and tailored solutions. The result is an executive-level experience that transforms the way risks are mitigated, and crises are managed.

This elite service offering includes 24/7 personal security protection, rapid response teams ready to act within minutes, providing secure safe houses for clients and their families globally. Avante Black clients also enjoy exclusive access to the Avante Black Argus App, connecting them to medical services with vetted doctors and hospitals including medical evacuation or emergency in country evacuations using any means possible. The Avante Black phone, an untraceable encrypted device crafted to provide unparalleled privacy and a layer of cybersecurity. Avante Black Phone is a mobile device that cannot be hacked or listened to by any persons or governments. These services set a new benchmark in executive protection, combining innovation and precision to address modern security challenges.

Emmanuel Mounouchos, Chief Executive Officer of Avante, commented:“Avante Black's stands for a symbol of excellence in the security industry, its rapid growth and contribution to our overall revenue is a testament to our ability to provide unparalleled protection and peace of mind to our clients. Black's comprehensive suite of services includes ethical hacking, physical infiltration testing, and technical surveillance countermeasures to safeguard clients against electronic eavesdropping and other vulnerabilities. As threats evolve, we remain committed to delivering state-of-the-art security services-from high-level investigations and physical security to advanced cyber monitoring and secure communication technology.”

Avante Black extends its protection into the digital realm with advanced cybersecurity solutions designed to counter online threats. Services include in-depth background investigations to proactively identify risks, social media monitoring to prevent reputational damage, and tracking anonymous email threats. Also included is the Avante Black phone, an untraceable encrypted device crafted to provide unparalleled privacy and a layer of cybersecurity.

With successful investigations completed in Israel, Taiwan, Russia, and Ukraine, along with ongoing operations in other regions, Avante Black is expanding Avante's reach and establishing itself as a truly global service. Coupled with Avante's acquisition of North Star Support Group (“NSSG”), a global leader in tailored security solutions highlights the Company's ability to maintain its robust growth trajectory as it expands its global footprint and solidifies its reputation for excellence. By combining NSSG's expertise in protective services with Avante Black's cutting-edge suite of solutions, the integration promises to deliver unparalleled value to high-profile clients around the world.

About Avante Corp.

Avante Corp Inc. is a Toronto based leading provider of security operatives and technology enabled security solutions to residential and commercial clients. Avante's mission is to deliver an elevated level of security globally, with white-glove mentality to high- net-worth families and corporations alike, through advanced solutions and methods of detecting conditions that require immediate response. The Company has developed a diversified security platform that leverages advanced technology solutions to provide a superior level of security services. With an experienced team and proven track record of solid growth, Avante is taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses and solutions for its customers through organic growth complemented by strategic acquisitions. Avante acquires, manages and builds industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the security risks of its clients. Avante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker“ XX ”. For more information, please visit and consider joining our investor email list.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain“Forward-Looking Information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking Information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-Looking Information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“may”,“should”,“will”,“could”,“intend”,“estimate”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“expect”,“believe” or“continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-Looking Information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information and the Forward-Looking Information are not guarantees of future performance. Avante's comments expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Information are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Avante's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Forward-Looking Information are qualified in their entirety by inherent risks and uncertainties, including: direct and indirect material adverse effects from adverse market conditions; that future results may vary from historical results; that market competition may affect the business, results and financial condition of Avante and other risk factors identified in documents filed by Avante under its profile at , including its most recent Annual Information Form and its most recent Management, Discussion and Analysis. Except as required by securities law, Avante does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Emmanuel Mounouchos

CEO, Chairman, and Founder

Avante Corp.

(416) 923-6984

Pardeep Sangha

Investor Relations

604-572-6392

...