MICATU Announces Firmware 8.0 Upgrade To Enhance Grid-Edge Monitoring

MICATU - Superior Grid Edge Solution

MICATU GEN2 advanced optical sensors enable superior grid edge performance

MICATU optical sensors provide superior reliability, accuracy, precision, and harmonic measurement when measuring voltage, current, and temperature.

Simplifying Grid Operations with Scalable, Self-Calibrating Optical Sensors

- Bjorn Hansson, VP Engineering at MICATUHORSEHEADS, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MICATU Inc., a global leader in precision optical sensor technology for utility applications, today announced the commercial availability of its game-changing Firmware 8.0 for the M410 Optical Processing Platform . This latest release marks a seismic shift in utility operations, enabling one-visit installation and permanent, self-maintaining calibration of its optical sensors."Firmware 8.0 transforms the way utilities manage their grids," said Bjorn Hansson, VP Engineering at MICATU. "With our new 'Hang and Forget' deployment, customers achieve unparalleled ease of installation and robust, lifelong calibration. This is the future of grid sensing, and it's happening now."Key Advancements in Firmware 8.0.Hang & Forget Commissioning & Calibration: Sensors can now be installed and calibrated in a single site visit. All calibration optimizations are permanent, even during power-loss or reset events..Intelligence-Driven Optimization: The advanced 8.0 algorithm optimizes the voltage and phase angle precision every two minutes. These continuous performance improvements persist throughout the product's lifetime, ensuring the highest levels of accuracy and precision..Future-Ready Modular Platform: The M410 supports a robust range of both analog and digital measurements, enabling seamless integration with advanced analytics and future upgrades..Unmatched Stability in Extreme Conditions: Enhanced compensation algorithms mitigate the impact of extreme environmental conditions, delivering stable and accurate readings even during the most volatile weather events.Empowering Grid Operators with Scalable SolutionsThe M410 Optical Processing Platform with Firmware 8.0 not only reduces deployment time and costs but also enhances grid reliability by ensuring real-time, high-fidelity data. With its modular design, utilities can scale operations confidently and adapt to evolving grid demands without compromising on accuracy or stability.Recent field tests with major utilities, including ORU and Dominion Energy, demonstrated unprecedented performance improvements, validating Firmware 8.0's capability to streamline grid monitoring operations at scale.Why Optical Sensing is the Future of Grid-Edge ManagementUnlike traditional grid monitoring solutions, MICATU's optical platform deliver precise, non-contact voltage and current measurements without introducing safety risks or operational downtime . By eliminating the need for invasive equipment and intensive maintenance, the M410 platform enables utilities to focus on delivering reliable energy to their customers while driving down operational costs.AvailabilityFirmware 8.0 is included in all new M410 shipments and available as an upgrade for existing systems. Customers can contact their MICATU representative or visit micatu for more details on scheduling an upgrade.About MICATUMICATU is a developer of advanced optical sensing solutions that provide superior accuracy when measuring voltage, current, and temperature. Our proprietary optical sensors offer the highest level of reliability, accuracy, precision, and harmonic measurement available, providing our valued customers with advanced data awareness to significantly improve power quality, management, safety, and grid resiliency, while helping to eliminate millions of metric tons of CO2 emissions annually. Learn more at .###

