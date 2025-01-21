Providers Are Positively Influenced By Clinical / Financial Decision Support Delivered In Ordering Workflow

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

IllumiCare insights, delivered via CDS Hooks in the EHR

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In healthcare, inefficiencies often hide in plain sight. Providers unknowingly prescribe expensive medications when equally effective and more affordable alternatives are available, order repetitive lab tests, and conduct duplicate imaging studies-all forms of "clinical waste" that drive up costs.

By addressing inefficiencies before they occur and ensuring that every recommendation is backed by evidence-based research, IllumiCare is redefining how hospitals approach clinical waste. MultiCare Health System-a 2,413-bed network in Tacoma, WA-has made measurable progress with IllumiCare's Epic integration via CDS Hooks. The integration delivers real-time recommendations directly within the provider's workflow when clinicians are ordering medications, lab tests, or imaging studies.

The system nudges clinicians when they are about to place a potentially redundant or less cost-efficient order and offers actionable alternatives. These targeted interventions-backed by evidence-based research-have helped MultiCare achieve a 26% acceptance rate for recommendations, with 23% for medications and 36% for lab orders. These acceptance rates far exceed national averages.

"Reducing clinical waste benefits the healthcare system by doing more than simply saving money-it's optimizing care delivery and reducing inefficiencies that offer no added value," said G.T. LaBorde, CEO of IllumiCare. "By equipping providers with actionable data in real-time, we're helping them make decisions that benefit both their patients and their hospitals' bottom lines."

IllumiCare's CDS solution targets inefficiencies across a spectrum of clinical decisions. For example, intravenous sodium bicarbonate, a common therapy for in-patient interventions, is often used inappropriately. IllumiCare's real-time analytics revealed that 82% of its use lacked clinical necessity, costing hospitals $153 per dose and contributing significantly to unnecessary spending.

"Epic's interoperability framework has been instrumental in enabling third-party content providers like IllumiCare to deliver high-impact solutions," added LaBorde. "This collaboration ensures that providers can adopt these tools seamlessly and make real-time decisions that align with both clinical best practices and financial stewardship."

Building on its success, MultiCare is expanding the program to reach more users and incorporate additional categories, including radiology-further enhancing the system's ability to reduce clinical waste and improve care efficiency.

About IllumiCare

IllumiCare was founded in Birmingham, Ala., and has helped align behavior at 350+ healthcare facilities through its foundational nudge technology. With deep experience in the clinical, financial, and technical aspects of hospital operations, IllumiCare created the Smart Ribbon, which combines actionable clinical and financial intelligence in a transcendent platform. Learn more at .

About MultiCare

MultiCare Health System is a not-for-profit health care organization with 13 hospitals and more than 26,000 team members. We are committed to achieving our mission of partner for healing and a healthy future and delivering world-class health outcomes and an exceptional experience.

As one of the largest community-based, locally governed health systems in Washington state, our comprehensive system of health includes numerous primary care, urgent care and dedicated specialty services. For more information, visit MultiCare or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

