Royal Canin Academy Announces Advancements To Digital Learning Platform At VMX 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Royal Canin Academy enhancements include flexible learning, mobile and accessibility, a new interface, improved performance, and more. Users will have the ability to access tailored course management, personal progression tracking, training resources and step-by-step guides so that veterinary professionals can choose the methods of how they learn best.

"For more than 50 years, Royal Canin has advanced the knowledge and understanding of pet and nutrition, and the desire to share this knowledge led to the creation of the Royal Canin Academy," said Dr. Todd East, director of veterinary affairs, Royal Canin North America. "Now is the time to reimagine this platform in an industry where innovation is constantly surrounding us. This industry-leading platform will continue to expand upon Royal Canin's mission of educating pet professionals in a seamless and more impactful way."

As the pet health landscape continues to advance, the approach Royal Canin took when developing this platform was an evolution in experience. It harnessed the power of data, adult learning theory and artificial intelligence to better meet the needs of veterinary professionals, providing valuable learning when time is limited. Through in-depth extensive research, Royal Canin has been able to gain deep insights into future needs to help shape this updated platform.

Sign up for the Royal Canin Academy, and Royal Canin will donate four meals to pets in need for every registration through its partnership with Greater Goods.* Learn and make a difference-together! For more on Royal Canin's presence at VMX, visit and stop by Booth 3117 to learn more about these new features.

*Royal Canin will donate four pet-meals for every registration to the Royal Canin Academy in 2025, up to a limit of 60,000 meals donated.

About ROYAL CANIN®:

ROYAL CANIN® is part of the Royal Canin Division in the Mars, Incorporated group, and a global leader in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs fulfilling its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian, Dr. Jean Cathary, ROYAL CANIN® designs precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs available at pet specialty retailers and veterinary practices worldwide.

Over the years, ROYAL CANIN® has pushed the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals, including breeders and veterinarians. Its unique business approach puts the nutritional requirements of cats and dogs at the heart of innovation. Pet's age, lifestyle, size, breed, and sensitivities are studied through science and observation to produce diets that meet their specific needs.

ROYAL CANIN® generates value not only for pets, but also for people and the planet. This means being mutually beneficial to the ecosystem, empowering Associates, building enduring relationships with stakeholders, and always thinking about how to ensure a viable future for generations to come.

To learn more about ROYAL CANIN®, visit .

SOURCE Royal Canin