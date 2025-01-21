Secure Qualified Seminar Prospects Faster With Acquireup's New Express Digital Offering

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

For as little as $2,500, advisors and agents can achieve a packed room, along with a strong brand campaign

TROY, Mich. and TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AcquireUp , a seminar marketing services company dedicated to helping professionals grow their practices, today announced the launch of its Express Digital offering, which allows financial advisors and Medicare agents to quickly and cost-effectively fill their with qualified prospects. For as little as $2,500, financial professionals can launch a customized-to-their-brand campaign for their seminar, which includes access to real-time analytics and registrant data through AcquireUp's innovative LeadJig platform.

Seminar marketing is a proven prospect conversion strategy which, according to The Kitces Report's How Financial Advisors Actually Market Themselves report, has the highest advisor satisfaction and success ratings in the events category and the second largest revenue-generator at $7,679 per client. AcquireUp's new Express Digital offering makes seminar marketing more accessible and affordable for Medicare agents and financial advisors while providing greater flexibility in campaign design. With the freedom to choose their own topic, venue, and ad creative, financial professionals can customize their seminar campaigns to better align with their brand and audience.

"When done right, seminar marketing delivers great results, but we know it's a big commitment-especially for newer financial advisors or those working with marketing credits through their IMO or FMO," said Greg Bogich , chief executive officer. That's why we're rolling out a streamlined, budget-friendly campaign option. It's designed to help advisors quickly adapt to market changes, connect with highly qualified prospects, and fill their seminars faster than ever-without breaking the bank."

AcquireUp's Express Digital package has transparent pricing with no hidden fees; financial professionals pay per campaign. For that fee, they receive an expertly managed campaign customized to their branding, as well as access to AcquireUp's LeadJig platform. The fee also includes all ad spend.

LeadJig delivers transparent campaign management, real-time analytics, and access to data on over 250 million consumers, including age, home value, asset level, and more. This data in financial professionals' hands gives them the keys to client conversion and effectively tracking campaign return on investment (ROI).

Additionally, AcquireUp Express Digital campaigns can be launched within 48 hours of payment receipt, quickly mobilizing professionals to start engaging seminar attendees.

AcquireUp, a newly rebranded company formed from the merger of White Glove, Acquire Direct, and LeadJig, features about $34 billion in monthly assets in attendance across its seminars. The firm has successfully assisted over nine thousand five hundred financial professionals across the nation, including one who recently gained $10 million in AUM across two seminars.

To learn more about AcquireUp's Express Digital package, click here .

About AcquireUp

AcquireUp is a seminar marketing services company dedicated to helping growth-minded financial professionals attract, connect with, and engage high-quality leads. Based in both Troy, Mich. and Tampa, Fla., AcquireUp's core services include lead-generating workshops, lead nurturing, and client engagement solutions, all supported by a comprehensive technology platform that streamlines campaign management. By removing the stress of marketing, AcquireUp enables advisors to focus on what they do best-building meaningful client relationships. For more information, visit acquireup .

