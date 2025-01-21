Rehoming Preloved Items To Reduce Waste And Raise Funds For Children Around The World With Gulf For Good!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) A New Chapter for Sustainability and Giving Back

It's with great excitement that we invite you to join us for the grand launch of Thrift for Good's new store and Sustainability Hub. This new chapter symbolizes our commitment to empowering communities and promoting sustainability while helping kids around the world.

Reflecting on Our Journey: It's hard to believe that just a few years ago, we opened our very first Thrift for Good store at Golden Mile Galleria, Palm Jumeirah on November 10, 2020 , with a simple vision to make sustainable shopping accessible to everyone. The overwhelming support from our community made it possible for us to expand, and on November 25, 2021 , we proudly opened our second branch at Times Square Center . Now, we're thrilled to open our third store and Sustainability Hub, bringing our mission to life in new and exciting ways.

Here's what makes the Sustainability Hub a must-visit:



A Center for Sustainable Action: The Sustainability Hub will serve as a central space for our mission. It will be the place where we sort through all the preloved contributions we receive and ensure every item finds its way to a new home.

Volunteer Days and Community Engagement: It's a space where volunteers can come together to sort contributions, rehome preloved items, and make a real-world impact. Together, we'll teach the power of giving and the importance of reusing what we already have.

A Circular Economy in Action: From sustainable shopping experiences to upcycled fashion showcases, the hub will highlight the innovative ways we can rethink waste and breathe new life into preloved items, reducing landfill and supporting local causes. Sustainability Workshops: From learning how to repurpose clothing to upcycling home goods, we'll host a series of workshops that inspire attendees to live more sustainably and take action in their own lives. The workshops will be available throughout the day, offering practical advice on reducing waste and embracing a more eco-friendly lifestyle.

Since our opening, we have proudly donated 100% of our profits to children's charity projects, and we're proud to share that we've raised over 3 million and have already rehomed 555,555 preloved items to date-thanks to your support!

Event Details:



Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM Location: Warehouse #6, Al Alabdooli compound, Al Quoz 1

The day will be filled with exciting activities, including:



Vendors from Not Just For Vegans Market

Live music performances

Sustainability workshops Kids Activities

We can't wait to open our doors and share this exciting new chapter with you. Join us for a day where you can learn more about our mission, shop preloved items and support local artisans. We can't wait to celebrate with you and make a lasting impact together!