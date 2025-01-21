Palmstreet Expands Into Clean Beauty Offerings At Your Fingertips

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Palmstreet Unveils First Live Shopping for Indie Beauty Brands Focusing On Clean and Sustainable Beauty Products

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmstreet ( ), the ultimate live-shopping marketplace for plants, pottery, and home decor now introduces the first shopping platform exclusively for beauty brands dedicated to their clean and sustainable products: Palmstreet Beauty . This innovative launch perfectly aligns with Palmstreet's core values, combining and community to create an immersive, hands-on experience for clean beauty advocates and lovers alike.

Palmstreet Beauty prioritizes trust and safety for sellers to ensure they uphold the platform's rigorous clean beauty standards. The inaugural batch of sellers includes Sun Drunk , Masami , Sweet Surrender , and Eclaire Studio . They have been handpicked for their exceptional product quality and inspiring stories, promising an engaging and transparent experience for both sellers and shoppers. Beyond offering ethically created products, the platform provides a space for buyers to connect deeply with founders, gaining insight into the product and values behind every item. Palmstreet Beauty wants to be more than simply a store; it wants to be a vibrant community built on genuine excitement and trust.

"Palmstreet was built on the idea of bringing people closer to the products and passions they love, and we're proud to see it evolve into something far greater than we imagined," said Chen Li, CEO and Founder of Palmstreet. "From plants to pottery, live pets, and now clean beauty, Palmstreet has become a dynamic, ever-evolving marketplace that redefines live shopping. Each new category we introduce is a part of our mission to innovate and create authentic connections between sellers and shoppers. We're setting the trends, proving that live shopping can be immersive, interactive, and rooted in trust and sustainability."

Platform Features Include:



Real-time live shopping events

Interactive Q&A sessions with founders

Curated collections of clean beauty products

Community ratings and reviews for transparency

Gamification through giveaway feature Sharing feature for easy access and inviting friends and family for a fun shopping experience

Beauty Founders Benefit From:



A platform designed to amplify their stores and voices

Direct engagement with an audience that values clean beauty

Tools to build loyalty and trust Mentorship on live shopping and social commerce strategies

"Selling on Palmstreet is like having your own store where you greet your guests, talk about the products you love, share your story, and reveal behind-the-scenes moments," said Chanida Rayrolles, Head of Fashion and Beauty at Palmstreet Beauty. "It's an opportunity to connect deeply with your audience while showcasing your brand's unique essence."

Shoppers can look forward to discovering authentic clean beauty brands in real time, engaging directly with brand founders for trusted advice, shopping in a safe and curated environment, and exploring the unique stories behind each product. Palmstreet Beauty is guided by core values: honoring clean beauty and plant enthusiasts, prioritizing ethical and sustainable practices, fostering trust and safety, and curating only the best in clean beauty.

This exciting launch builds on Palmstreet's standout achievements in 2024, including the game-changing Purge feature , which redefined the live selling and shopping experience with exclusive deals and real-time interactions. With a proven track record of innovation and adaptability, the addition of a clean beauty platform marks a significant leap forward in Palmstreet's journey to redefine live shopping.

The Palmstreet app is available for download on iOS and Google Play . New members can enjoy benefits such as free shipping on their first three orders, a 10% discount coupon, and a $5 credit for their first purchase.

For media inquiries on Palmstreet and Palmstreet Beauty, please contact BPM-PR Firm at 877-841-7244 or email [email protected] .

Established in 2020, Palmstreet stands as a vibrant LIVE shopping platform dedicated to the unique world of rare and collectible plants, alongside coveted treasures like crystals and artisanal decor. Rooted in fostering community, the app has embraced the empowering and nurturing spirit of its live marketplace, expanding into diverse offerings and championing fellow artisans. Palmstreet's live selling videos provide an immersive and interactive shopping experience like no other. Imagine tuning in to a live stream where you can engage directly with sellers, ask questions about the products, and even see demonstrations in real time. For more information please visit:

