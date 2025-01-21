Lightpath Launches New Performance Units To Support Surging AI-Related Demand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Major Infrastructure Solutions to be Headed by EVP Tim Haverkate

Joe Harding Joins Company as President of Core Infrastructure & Networking Solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath , an all-fiber infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, announced the launch of two distinct performance units: Major Infrastructure Solutions for large-scale connectivity, and Core Infrastructure and Solutions for connecting enterprise customers to their digital destinations.

This evolution of Lightpath's strategy is designed to better align with emerging market trends, like surging AI-related demand for network infrastructure , while also underscoring Lightpath's commitment to delivering cutting-edge connectivity solutions across its established markets of Enterprise, Government, Education, Carriers, and Wireless.

Lightpath launches two new performance units to respond to AI demand for both large-scale and enterprise businesses.

Major Infrastructure Solutions: Expanding Backbone Connectivity for Large-Scale Requirements

The newly created Major Infrastructure Solutions unit, led by EVP Tim Haverkate, will focus on connecting customers with large bandwidth needs by building and marketing high-capacity infrastructure between existing and new Data Centers and Cable Landing Stations across all geographies. The unit's offerings include high-count fiber and conduit solutions tailored for hyperscalers, carriers, wholesale clients, national technology leaders, and strategic enterprise customers.

This business is rooted in Lightpath's existing expertise, seamlessly extending the company's capabilities to address the surging demand for backbone connectivity, intercity and metro networks, and integrations with cloud platforms, business applications, and AI-driven tools. By leveraging Lightpath's deep infrastructure and operational experience, this unit is poised to meet the demands of large-scale customers requiring massive bandwidth and low-latency solutions.

"Lightpath's strength lies in our ability to scale and adapt to the most demanding network requirements, building on over 30 years of experience in our existing markets," said Tim Haverkate. "This isn't just about creating new solutions-it's about leveraging our proven capabilities to deliver infrastructure that enables the backbone of today's digital transformation, from hyperscalers to AI applications."

Core Infrastructure and Networking Solutions: Securely Connecting Enterprises to Their Digital Destinations

The second unit, Core Infrastructure and Networking Solutions, will focus on Lightpath's longstanding core business of providing enterprise-class connectivity and network security. Led by President Joe Harding, this unit will continue to serve Enterprise, Government, Education, Carrier, and Wireless customers, delivering all-fiber solutions that extend connectivity from core backbone networks to customer locations.

This group will prioritize delivering high-performance, secure solutions that connect customers directly to their digital destinations, including data centers, cloud providers, and emerging AI workloads. It represents the largest portion of Lightpath's current revenue base and is integral to the company's growth trajectory.

Harding, who joins Lightpath with over 25 years of experience, will oversee sales, operations, customer care, marketing, product, and service delivery for this segment. His focus will be on maintaining Lightpath's industry-leading growth while enhancing the customer experience for a diverse range of connectivity needs.

"Lightpath has been a trailblazer in the digital infrastructure space, and I'm thrilled to join a company with such an impressive track record," said Joe Harding, President of Core Infrastructure and Networking Solutions. "As enterprise customers increasingly adopt AI and hybrid-cloud architectures, their connectivity demands are growing rapidly. Lightpath is uniquely positioned to deliver solutions that meet those demands while continuing to innovate for the future."

Two Units, One Mission: Empowering the Digital Future

The formation of these two performance units reflects Lightpath's commitment to serving its diverse customer base with tailored connectivity solutions. Whether delivering large-scale, high-capacity infrastructure for hyperscalers and technology leaders or enabling secure, flexible connectivity for enterprise and government customers, Lightpath is positioned to remain at the forefront of digital transformation.

About Lightpath

Lightpath is revolutionizing how customers connect to their digital destinations by combining our next-generation network with our next-generation customer service. Lightpath's advanced fiber-optic network offers a comprehensive portfolio of custom-engineered connectivity solutions with unparalleled performance, reliability, and security. Our consultative customer service means we work with you to design, deliver, and support the solution for your unique needs, faster and more easily than ever before. For over 30 years, thousands of enterprises, governments, and educators have trusted Lightpath to power their organization's innovation. Lightpath is jointly owned by Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS ) and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.

Follow Lightpath on LinkedIn .

