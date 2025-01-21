CARBYNE INCLUDED IN PRESTIGIOUS GOVTECH LIST FOR 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Award highlights Carbyne's significant impact in the way agencies respond to emergencies

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne , a leading innovator in emergency response and services, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious GovTech 100 list for 2025. This recognition highlights Carbyne's commitment to revolutionizing the way government agencies respond to emergencies, leveraging the latest technologies and advancements to increase public safety and efficient services.

The GovTech 100 list, curated annually, highlights the top 100 technology companies making a significant impact in the government sector. This year's inclusion of Carbyne is a testament to the company's innovative approach and dedication to enhancing government technology capabilities.

"For the last decade, the GovTech 100 has been a cornerstone for curating companies focused on state and local government as their primary customer," said e.Republic President Dustin Haisler. "It has become a platform for validating the incredible innovation in this market – from early-stage startups to publicly traded enterprises. With the rise of exponential technologies and evolving behaviors, the market activity, in many ways, feels like it's just heating up."

Carbyne CEO Amir Elichai expressed his appreciation upon receiving this honor: "Carbyne has made great strides in the public safety sector and has been able to leverage the latest technology in order to save lives. From AI-powered features (including translation and transcription), remote dispatcher, redundancy, one mapping solutions, and rich media integration like live video and silent chat, Carbyne provides critical data to emergency responders, enabling better-informed decision-making and faster resolutions during emergencies. Our team's dedication to innovation and excellence is making a tangible impact on communities and governments worldwide. We are excited to continue our journey, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the GovTech sector."

Carbyne's inclusion in the GovTech 100 is a reflection of its significant contributions to the government technology sector, particularly in the field of emergency response. Carbyne's solutions have consistently helped emergency personnel achieve increased efficiency, reduced response times, and enhanced communication capabilities, making a real difference in the lives of citizens and the work of government agencies.

About Carbyne

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native, mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points annually in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live, actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately improve the entire dispatch function. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at carbyne

