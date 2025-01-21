BCN Expands Executive Sales Team To Accelerate Growth And Enhance Partner Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BCN, a leading provider of solutions for trusted advisors nationwide, proudly announces significant enhancements to its executive sales team. Michael Ginsburg, a dedicated BCN veteran, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales, with Dan Solomon joining the company as Vice President of Sales for the Western region.

Michael Ginsburg, BCN Senior Vice President of Sales

Dan Solomon, BCN Vice President of Sales

Continue Reading

Michael Ginsburg's promotion to Senior Vice President of Sales is a testament to his exceptional leadership and contributions since joining BCN in 2013. Mr. Ginsburg has played an instrumental role in driving BCN's year-over-year growth and fostering the deep relationships that have become synonymous with the BCN brand. His extensive knowledge of the channel and commitment to BCN's values have earned him the trust and respect of trusted advisors and colleagues alike.

Dan Solomon brings a wealth of technology experience to BCN, most recently serving as Regional Director at Net2Phone. In his new role as Vice President of Sales for the Western region, Dan will focus on reinforcing BCN's presence and delivering unparalleled support to trusted advisors across the region. His expertise and vision align perfectly with BCN's mission to strengthen partner relationships and further broaden the company's reach.

Ryan Kelly, Chief Revenue Officer of BCN, expressed his enthusiasm for these strategic advancements: "Michael Ginsburg's promotion is a well-deserved recognition of his remarkable contributions to our success. His leadership and unwavering commitment to BCN's values have been instrumental in shaping who we are today. At the same time, we are thrilled to welcome Dan Solomon to the BCN family. His extensive experience and fresh perspective will be invaluable as we continue to expand westward. Together, these enhancements to our team underscore our dedication to delivering an exceptional experience to our trusted advisors nationwide."

BCN's continued success is fueled by its strong culture, commitment to partnership, and consistent growth. These latest organizational advancements reflect the company's ongoing investment in its people, partners, and the network that drives everything forward.

About BCN

BCN is a closely held and operated U.S.-based communications technology solutions provider with the flexibility and experience to address every customer's needs uniquely, creating tailored solutions based on the portfolios of 100's of wholesale network and technology partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business. For over 30 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information, please call us at 888.866.7266 or email us at [email protected] . .

SOURCE BCN Telecom

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED