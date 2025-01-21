عربي


Kuwait Premier Expresses Consolations To Turkish President Over Deadly Fire


1/21/2025 9:04:47 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Tuesday addressed a cable of condolences to Turkish President recep Tayyib Erdogan on human losses in the fire that broke out at a resort in the town of Bolu. (end)
