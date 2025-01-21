Kuwait Premier Expresses Consolations To Turkish President Over Deadly Fire

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad on Tuesday addressed a cable of condolences to Turkish President recep Tayyib Erdogan on human losses in the fire that broke out at a resort in the town of Bolu. (end) aib

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.