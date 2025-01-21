At Least 66 Dead In Resort Fire Northwest Turkiye -- Updating

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Jan 21 (KUNA) - The death toll of the fire at a ski resort in the northwest of Turkiye reached 66 people, said Turkish Interior Ali Yerlikaya Tuesday.

Yerlikaya added on (X) that emergency teams from neighboring cities, including firefighters, disaster response units, and medical teams supported by helicopters were dispatched to the scene.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said a judicial investigation was initiated by the Bolu Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, with six public prosecutors assigned, and a five-person expert committee formed.

The fire broke out at 03:27 am (Turkiye time) on Tuesday in a hotel in the Kartalkaya resort, located in the Bolu province, the minister said. (pickup previous)

