Trucordia Acquires Insurance Business Of Rusty Healy Agency

LINDON, Utah, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia has acquired the insurance business of Rusty Healy Insurance Agency , based in Madison, Mississippi.

"We are excited to welcome the Rusty Healy team to Trucordia," said Trucordia Chief Development Officer Brooke K. DeWyze. "They share our dedication to client-centric service and pride themselves on establishing long-lasting relationships that lead to ongoing opportunities to help clients within their community meet their insurance needs."

The Rusty Healy business offers auto, home, business and life insurance solutions.

Through its transformative growth strategy, Trucordia continues to attract businesses with high growth potential in target industries and markets that have the ability to enhance its offerings to clients. Trucordia's 5,000 professionals coast to coast are committed to delivering extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for clients, team members and partners.

About Trucordia

Trucordia, formerly PCF Insurance Services, is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #19 on Business Insurance's 2024 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2024 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia for more information.

