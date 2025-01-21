Akadeum's Paradigm-Changing Cell Separation Technology To Be Showcased At Advanced Therapies Week 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Following on the success of the early access program, Akadeum, a leader in cell separation, is excited for a multi-faceted engagement with cell therapy innovators and leaders at Advanced Therapies Week (ATW) 2025. Held at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Center in Dallas, TX, from January 20-23, 2025, Akadeum will host numerous opportunities for those interested to learn more about the AlerionTM.

Finalist for Tech Disruptor of the Year Award

Driven by the performance of the AlerionTM and microbubble in the early access program, Akadeum is honored to be considered amongst the finalists of this prestigious award. The Technology Disruptor of the Year Award recognizes exceptional technological innovation in cell and gene therapy, and is awarded to organizations who have significantly advanced the industry with new technologies.

Members of the team will be in attendance at the awards ceremony.

Join the Demo Waiting List for the Alerion TM - Visit Booth #735

Akadeum encourages other cell therapy innovators and disruptors to join the AlerionTM Microbubble Cell Separation System demo waiting list . Attendees are invited to visit Booth #735 to learn more about the demo program, how they can acquire the AlerionTM, and experience the Akadeum difference in support: access to technical, regulatory and engineering teams, enabling fast incorporation into workflows. The AlerionTM enables cell therapy workflows via isolation of healthier, more viable cells, which are critical for development of better therapies, reducing the risk of failures and improving the ability to manufacture more doses. Experts from our team will be available to discuss how these solutions are accelerating and enabling the future of cell therapy development and manufacturing.

See Alerion TM Data at Our Presentation

Akadeum's Senior Director of Research and Development, Dr. Bill Lloyd, will deliver an in-depth presentation titled: "Improving CAR-T Therapy Workflows with Microbubbles: Fast, Large Scale Cell Isolation for Healthier Cells", on Thursday, January 23, at 9:00 AM (Theater 1) Attend to see data from the AlerionTM beta and early access programs, which consisted of participation from five cell therapy developers and five CDMOs.

Ask the Engineer Opportunity

Join Dr. Lloyd, the lead for the AlerionTM and BioRiseTM consumable engineering, at Booth 735 on Wednesday January 22nd at 3:30pm to ask your questions about microbubble technology and the AlerionTM Microbubble Cell Separation System.

About Akadeum Life Sciences

Akadeum Life Sciences ® has developed a next generation platform that solves long-standing problems across cell therapy and other research, diagnostic and therapeutic markets. The proprietary buoyant microbubble technology platform addresses the need for high cell quality, scalability, time and workflow that current magnetic particle-based products commonly used in cell therapy manufacturing and research can't address. The Company has several GMP grade and Clinical Ready kits to enable each stage of cell therapy manufacturers pipeline. Harnessing the microbubble capability, the AlerionTM Microbubble Cell Separation System enables cell isolation from tens of billions of cells in apheresis material in under an hour, significantly expanding capacity of manufacturers.

Akadeum strongly believes in service to the scientific community and is dedicated to providing best-in-class support to researchers.

Akadeum is currently working with some of the largest corporations and forward-thinking leaders in the industry, enabling faster, more accurate, and scalable workflows to improve human health.

About Phacilitate and Advanced Therapies Week:

For over 20 years, industry leaders Phacilitate have been at the forefront of organizing this flagship event, a premier event of innovation and collaboration in cell and gene therapy. With key stakeholders, innovators, and decision-makers all in attendance, connections are made that can transform the cell and gene therapy space and propel initiatives forward.

