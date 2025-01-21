The Bond Buyer Publishes Its Investing In Infrastructure 2025 Report, Assessing America's Infrastructure Crisis From The Municipal Finance Perspective

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) While the municipal rebounded in 2024 - buoyed by rate cuts and a surge in issuance - the research indicates leaders express deep concern over dynamics, escalating costs and challenges accessing funding.

Key findings include:



Political dysfunction looms large: Both Republicans and Democrats agree it's the biggest challenge ahead for 2025.

Urgent needs may go unmet: Roads, bridges and water systems remain top priorities, yet respondents question whether sufficient resources will be allocated in time. Doubts about federal support: Only a quarter of respondents are confident that the legislative actions and policies embedded in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will be enough to meet needed infrastructure investments.

"The municipal finance sector is questioning whether we can meet the moment when it comes to our country's infrastructure needs," says Janet King, Vice President of Research at Arizent. "There are projects that demand attention over the next five years, but the general consensus appears to be that it will take longer to resolve those issues - likely more than a decade."

The level of optimism also varies by industry role. Those on the sell side are most likely to see it as a long-term prospect, while buy-side respondents are more bullish in the short term, with 59% feeling positive about meeting critical needs in the next five years.

"The outlook is a mixed bag, but there's some optimistic alignment," King continues. "Survey participants are generally more confident about specific aspects of new infrastructure policy, including public-private partnerships and renewable energy projects."

To dive deeper into the municipal finance sector's assessment of infrastructure projects - including long-term outlook, rising construction costs, renewable technologies and how political affiliations impact perceptions - download the full report here:

Research Methodology

This research was conducted by Arizent, parent company of The Bond Buyer, to explore how participants in the municipal market are thinking about infrastructure issues and priorities facing U.S. cities and towns. This research was conducted online in June and July 2024 among 110 qualified respondents in the municipal finance industry.

