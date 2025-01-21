Queue Integrates Younify's Connect SDK To Offer Queue Wrapped

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Queue's 2M+ users can now benefit from "Queue Wrapped," a feature akin to "Spotify Wrapped," but for their most-watched movies and shows, instead of for their most-listened to songs. "To date, this hasn't been possible," said Jeff Lawrence, CEO and Co-founder of MediaMall Technologies, the creators of Younify, "because, unlike with music, most consumers spread their streaming activity across multiple platforms, which is the exact challenge which Younify Connect was developed to solve."

Similar to "Plaid" which makes it easy for people to securely connect their accounts to the fintech services they choose, Younify allows users to grant app developers access to their streaming account activity and content preferences, and to import a user's Continue Watching, Watchlist, Watch and Ratings History data from those streaming services (including Netflix, Prime, Max, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+ and more) into their apps. This process is what has made "Queue Wrapped" possible.

Queue has enhanced its app experience by automatically syncing the data from each streaming service and allowing its users to merge that activity seamlessly into the lists they maintain in the Queue app. "We're excited to be incorporating the Younify Connect SDK into Queue to create a more automated and personalized streaming content discovery and sharing experience," added Garrett Rothstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Queue. "Working with streaming innovator Younify has also enabled us to streamline the start-up experience for our users and vastly improve our recommendations."

About Queue

Queue is the easiest and most fun way to track your movies and shows, discover new things to watch, and share what you're watching with your friends. Whether you're watching alone, with a friend, or planning movie night with someone special, let Queue be your ultimate companion to what you're watching. Try syncing your streaming services on Queue and get your own Wrapped on the App Store .

About Younify

The Younify Connect SDK is the newest product from MediaMall Technologies, the trailblazing company behind PlayOn and Younify, with a mission to simplify and transform digital entertainment into a truly user-centric, effortless experience. The Younify Connect SDK documentation is available online at Younify and interested parties should contact [email protected] to discuss the opportunity further. For more information, visit

SOURCE Younify