Brian Harrison Joins NEWSTAR As Senior Vice President Of Development
Date
1/21/2025 9:01:53 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
"We are excited to welcome Brian to the NEWSTAR team," said Boone DuPree, Chief Executive Officer of NEWSTAR. "He brings deep experience in residential Real estate across tens of thousands of units. As NEWSTAR grows into a leading Sun Belt-based real estate investment business, our success depends on attracting, training, and promoting high-quality associates, and this addition immediately makes the company more dynamic and expands our capacity for investment execution."
About NEWSTAR:
NEWSTAR acquires, develops, owns and operates single-family residential communities across the Southeastern United States. NEWSTAR's businesses span land acquisition and development, development of new, single-family rental subdivisions, and portfolio operations and asset management of stabilized communities with a long-term investment horizon. From sourcing land, to developing lots, to building and leasing homes for families in new rental communities with Class A finishes and amenities, NEWSTAR invests day in and day out to provide better housing for our communities. For more information, please contact [email protected] .
SOURCE NewStar Asset Management
MENAFN21012025003732001241ID1109113227
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.