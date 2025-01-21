Consensus Estimates Ahead Of Q4 2024
Date
1/21/2025 9:01:44 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alm. Brand Group hereby publish consensus estimates prior to the announcement of the Q4 results.
Consensus estimates are also available via: almbrand.dk
conference Call
Alm. Brand Group will report its Q4 2024 results on February 5 at 07:30 CET and host a conference call with management at 11:00 CET on the day of release.
Dial in for analysts and investors (pincode: 551812):
Denmark: +45 89 87 50 45
UK: +44 20 3936 2999
USA: +1 646 664 1960
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Mads Thinggaard - Head of IR, Rating & ESG Reporting - mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Press:
Mikkel Luplau Schmidt - Head of Media Relations - mobile no. +45 2052 3883
