(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four Points LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), announced today it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Web Services (AWS), with plans to offer enhanced business development, sales, and operational support for AWS's enterprise customers.

As a value-added reseller focused on streamlining the journey to and delivery of AWS, Four Points supports the largest group of federal and higher education customers with pre- and post-sales support, customized account management, billing, reporting, and financial operations (FinOps) services across AWS. Four Points allows customers rapid and effective migration to the cloud emphasizing the adoption of AWS best practices and utilization of all elements of AWS's offerings.

“In addition to deepening our collaboration with AWS, the SCA gives Four Points the ability to accelerate our outreach and expand the scope of our customer offerings,” said David Gilchrist, Chief Executive Officer of Four Points.“The SCA provides a platform highlighting the value and streamlining the delivery of AWS solutions.”

Currently Four Points provides comprehensive program and project management expertise in support of United States (U.S.) federal agencies' cloud environments. Four Points' sales model, which spans business development, coordination, communication, and administrative support, ensures alignment between agency leadership with their diverse stakeholder groups. This ensures effective governance and transparency through the Project Management Office (PMO) and agency cloud users, enabling seamless alignment and execution to address enterprise's mission critical objectives.

One Agency official commented: “As [we] gradually migrate to the cloud, Four Points has provided outstanding quality of work to [the PMO] and other components of [the agency]. Their unwavering commitment to quality and effective results make them an asset to all of [our] projects. Four Points has proven repeatedly that they are committed to providing exquisite customer service to [the agency] especially during challenging times by being strategic in finding the quickest and most effective resolution.”

Looking forward, Four Points is committed to enhancing cloud environments for public sector and higher education customers. With advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and advanced analytics on the horizon, this collaboration will continue driving innovation, allowing government and education customers to achieve aggressive digital transformation goals.

This collaboration underscores the value of Four Points and AWS to provide flexibility and unlock greater business value for customers across industries. For more information please visit: .

About Four Points Technology

Four Points Technology is an SBA certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) dedicated to providing IT products, professional services, and clinical solutions to the Federal Government. By leveraging well-established relationships with major vendors, suppliers, and partners, Four Points provides custom and leading-edge information technology solutions to meet customers' unique needs.

