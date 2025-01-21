US Coal Mining Market Outlook To 2030, Featuring Peabody Energy, Arch Resources, Alliance Resource Partners, NACCO Industries And CONSOL Energy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) US Anticipates Substantial Downturn by 2024 amidst Industry Challenges and Regulatory Shifts

The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the US Coal mining industry. It provides historical and forecast data on coal production, reserves by country, and world coal prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the country's coal industry such as demand from end use sectors including power generation, steel and cement industries. It further profiles major coal producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects.

US coal production experienced a significant downturn in 2024, marking the second consecutive year of decline. The anticipated decrease of 11.5% to is primarily attributed to the closure of several mines during 2023, including the ADDCAR System's 40 HWM, Covenant Coal Corp #1, K-Jac E1, and SHM-44.

The US coal mining industry's outlook has been bleak for over two decades, due to combination of declining domestic demand, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and the global trend toward cleaner energy sources. Furthermore, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), enacted in August 2022, has spurred investments in green technologies by incentivizing emissions reductions. Government support, such as low-cost loans for utilities, is accelerating the shift away from coal-fired power plants.

The report contains an overview of the US coal mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the US coal mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, competitive landscape, major operating mines, major exploration, and development projects.

Peabody Energy

Arch Resources Inc.

Alliance Resource Partners LP

NACCO Industries Inc. CONSOL Energy

