Intapp To Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On February 4, 2025

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 -- Intapp, Inc., (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and firms, will report fiscal second quarter 2025 results after the close on February 4, 2025. On that day, management will host a webcast at 5 p.m. ET to discuss the company's business and financial results.

Investors and other interested parties can access the webcast as follows:

What: Intapp fiscal second quarter 2025 financial results webcast

When: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Live webcast: Investors | Intapp, Inc.

Replay: An archived webcast of the event will be accessible from the“news and events” section of the company's investor relations website at Investors | Intapp, Inc. The replay will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams' knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp's portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms - across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets - trust Intapp's industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth.

