Payscale Partners With Culpepper And Associates To Deliver Comprehensive And Dependable Data To Payscale Customers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic partnership provides Payscale customers competitive advantage with expanded global compensation data and insights

SEATTLE, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Payscale Inc. , the leading provider of compensation data, software and services, announced a partnership with Culpepper and Associates Inc. , a leading provider and trusted source of compensation data and consulting services. The partnership will create a powerful combination of insights, technology, and expert guidance to give organizations greater confidence in their compensation strategy.

Both Payscale and Culpepper and Associates are at the forefront of compensation insights and guidance, helping organizations make data-backed pay decisions. Payscale customers can now license access to Culpepper's global compensation survey market data directly from Payscale to use in Payfactors or MarketPay. The partnership expands global data offerings for Payscale customers.

Payscale and Culpepper and Associates have worked closely together for years. This agreement solidifies their shared commitment to providing high-quality compensation data for forward-thinking leaders in compensation management.

“Data is the differentiator to successfully compete in today's compensation landscape,” Payscale CEO Chris Hays said.“This partnership delivers rich global insights and complements the Payscale solution suite so customers can bolster their compensation strategies to attract and retain top talent.”

The rapidly changing job market is driving demand for current and comprehensive compensation data. Equipping organizations of all sizes to maintain competitiveness in the market and expand globally is central to the value Payscale and Culpepper provide to their customers.

Culpepper is dedicated to helping companies benchmark and design competitive compensation programs. Culpepper's global compensation surveys deliver current and relevant data across a wide range of jobs and industries, with a core focus on technology, engineering, life science, and healthcare markets. Data is collected and updated year-round from thousands of participating organizations for millions of employees in over 70 countries.

“Compensation is an investment in an organization's most important asset - its people,” Culpepper and Associates CEO Leigh Culpepper said.“We are passionate about providing exceptional compensation solutions for our customers. Our partnership with Payscale enables us to serve our mutual customers better and facilitate a seamless experience for them to participate in our surveys and use our global market data in Payscale's compensation platforms. We have tremendous respect for Payscale. This partnership brings together phenomenal resources to help our customers make thoughtful decisions about compensation.”

Through this partnership, Payscale and Culpepper will work together to provide organizations with the tools and data they need to navigate a competitive and dynamic global job market.

About Payscale

As the industry leader in compensation management, Payscale is on a mission to help job seekers, employees, and businesses get pay right and to make sustainable fair pay a reality. Empowering more than 65% of the Fortune 500, Payscale provides a combination of diverse and dynamic data sources, experienced compensation services, and scalable software to enable organizations such as Panasonic, ZoomInfo, Chipotle, AccentCare, University of Washington, American Airlines, and PetSmart to make fair and appropriate pay decisions.

Pay is powerful. To learn more, visit .

About Culpepper and Associates

Culpepper and Associates is a leading provider and trusted source of compensation data and consulting services. Thousands of organizations depend on Culpepper to help make thoughtful compensation decisions based on solutions they can trust from an experienced partner who works with them.

To learn more, visit .

